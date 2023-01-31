Treat Carnival as a business product

I don’t understand why people are upset with Machel for hosting his Carnival Friday fete, with the promise of pre-shows during the week leading up to the main event. Machel is demonstrating how to run a business properly. Being a soca artiste or a celebrity is a business.
That’s why singers like Kanye, Jay Z and Beyonce all have agents because they are a product, their music is a product and it’s a business. Jay Z and Beyonce cannot approach US President Joe Biden for funding to host their tours, even if President Biden agrees, Congress most certainly will not approve that funding. That’s why American artistes raise their financing themselves, with the assistance of their agents, by collaborating with telecommunication companies, media houses, clothing lines, big tech, etc.
Same goes for movie stars, they have agents because they understand that their image and their acting skills are products to be monetised.
Machel is the only soca artiste to treat Carnival like what it is—a product to be monetised. Machel organises his sponsors for his events, he does not go begging Government for $10 million.
It is high time these other soca artistes and so-called promoters stop acting like a bunch of hustlers and treat Carnival like what it is—a business. If you want to host a fete, do the groundwork and get your sponsors.
Government is supposed to be focused on providing services to the population, not subsidising fetes for persons who do not have the skill sets to treat Carnival like a business.
Oke Zachary
Valsayn