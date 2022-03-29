Tremendous contribution

This is a land of befuddling, bewildering contradictions. A Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for information, has a phone which says incoming calls to the number are restricted.

In raising awareness over what he said was big money spent on improving systems in the local Judiciary, the Prime Minister said there was no commensurate improvement. He said people should not take this lying down. What exactly he means by this has not been interrogated, even in the most basic of terms. Should he be suggesting that we the people march, surround the Hall of Justice, he’d be courting intervention by the forces of law and order.