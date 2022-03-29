On behalf of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, I would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.
Blaxx was an internationally renowned soca artiste who made a tremendous contribution to our culture and the art form. His creative lyrics and explosive performances lit up stages as he flew the Trinidad and Tobago flag around the world.
He will forever be remembered through his music as our entire country mourns his passing.
Henry Awong
chairman
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation