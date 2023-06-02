I am a staunch advocate of judge-alone trials. However, given, among other things, the limitations of space in my last letter, I did not focus on the administrative and related legal nightmare that is a feature of trial by jury in our jurisdiction.
Some prominent defence attorneys have suggested that most citizens are anxious to do their civic duty and serve on juries. I do not agree. In my view, the vast majority of citizens are fearful of serving on juries in high-profile criminal matters, given the prevailing environment whereby many witnesses are routinely subjected to intimidatory tactics by nefarious agents of some accused persons. For good measure, some witnesses have been murdered.
Trinidad and Tobago is a small country, and apart from the reports in the news, many of us know intimately from our own sources (relatives, friends, etc) the details of what actually transpired in such matters. Let us not forget that in order for a defendant to be convicted of murder, the jury must return a unanimous verdict.
Moreover, jury service is not voluntary. It is compulsory for those who are eligible. In too many instances, we are faced with the phenomenon of the reluctant juror which cannot be in the best interest of justice. Under Section 37 of the Jury Act, Chapter 6:53, a potential juror who fails to attend court when summoned can face a fine of $400 and imprisonment for 30 days if he/she fails to pay the fine. This can result in a stain on the character of such a person and damage to reputation, with implications for access to employment and promotional opportunities, among other things.
We have been fortunate, in an odd way, that our detection rate is very low, given the murder rate. What would happen if we suddenly have a vast improvement in the detection rate and have a significant number of high-profile murder cases before the courts? In this regard, the Dole Chadee murder trial of a few decades ago is instructive.
It is my information from unimpeachable sources that this one matter consumed a tremendous amount of financial and human resources. The administrative staff of the Judiciary was stretched to the limit. Fear gripped the nation and many potential jurors (“Trickidadians”) found ingenious ways to seek exemptions and avoid jury service. This resulted in the administrative staff having to summon a far greater number of potential jurors than would have otherwise been the case.
That jury was sequestered for several weeks. Accommodation was provided at a secure location and the Defence Force was engaged to provide security services. The relevant administrative staff of the Judiciary had to stay with the jurors to ensure that their needs were adequately addressed and they did not engage in any activity that would prejudice the outcome of the case. For instance, phone calls were monitored to ensure the case was not discussed with others, no access to news on radio or television, any reference to the case in newspapers was expunged, and interaction between jurors was closely monitored to ensure that the case was not the subject of discussion amongst them.
Apart from the financial and human resource implications to the Judiciary, sequestration can potentially have a devastating impact on some jurors. Some jurors do not respond well psychologically to the isolation, given their natural disposition. They are away from their family, friends and normal routine, sometimes for several weeks. That can, on its own, impact their decision-making.
When jurors are not sequestered, that presents other challenges. For instance, does anyone truly believe that many jurors abide by the instruction of the judge, at the end of each day, to not discuss the matter with anyone when they leave the courtroom? Big joke! What about their access to information on the case in the news media, both live and archived?
I do not agree that judges have the same frailties as jurors when it comes to possible intimidation. In normal circumstances, a judge is trained a certain way, has access to a security detail and other similar resources of the State, and would not easily succumb to intimidatory tactics of nefarious agents of an accused person. Judges guard their integrity and professional reputations jealously, and would not want their colleagues, both local and international, to ostracise them because of an obviously very suspicious and perverse decision.
It has been suggested that since many judges are former prosecutors, they are inherently biased against accused persons. That is absurd. Judges are trained to distil facts and law. Similarly, their familiarity with the practitioners who appear before them on a regular basis ought not to have any sway.
Another reason given for the retention of trial by jury is that jurors sometimes render perverse decisions that are contrary to the applicable provision in the relevant legislation. However, it is argued that they are dispensing justice because the law is defective and unjust. I do not accept that such a responsibility should rest with a jury or a judge. There must be certainty in the application of the law. If the legislation is defective, it should be amended or repealed.
There could also be established a mechanism to immediately pardon individuals who were convicted under an unjust law, prior to the repeal of that law. Such a person should serve no time in prison while an appeal is pending. To avoid all of this, the police and prosecuting authorities could decide not to pursue such a matter in the first place. That is already the case in some countries where, for instance, adult, same-sex, consensual sexual intercourse is still against the law, but the norms in society have changed drastically and, therefore, such matters are not pursued.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine