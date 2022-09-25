Today I want to pay tribute to one of T&T’s most patriotic, outstanding and remarkable citizens, a man whose entire life has been dedicated to his fellowmen and his service to the country—my friend, Mr Basdeo Panday, now 89+ years of age.
In my two publications, Portrait of a Patriot and Political Encounters 1946-2016, I attempted to document my life story as a patriotic citizen of the republic; a country that is famous and/or infamous for the following historical omissions:
1. The failure of many of our outstanding citizens to publish their biographies;
2. Our almost total disregard for the history of many of our most outstanding historical personalities, and our tremendous capacity for misinformation;
3. Our outstanding capacity for delivering glorious oratories at funeral ceremonies.
I quite often mention to my friends at social gatherings: “I don’t want any commendation or honour that I cannot hear or personally receive. Whatever you think of me or have for me, I will more than appreciate it while I am still here.”
It is against this background that I wish to pay my respect to my old friend and political foe. In spite of the fact that his “fire brand of politics” never attracted me, his outstanding personality, patriotism and love for his fellowmen have and continue to earn my respect and admiration. To date, he is the only former prime minister who continues to demonstrate that life can be enjoyable after retirement from the combative political arena.
Unfortunately, none of our prime ministers—the two still in political power and the other four— as retired leaders, gave us the opportunity to hear and benefit from their experiences after their exit from the active political gayelle.
1. Dr Eric Williams died in power at age 69.
2. George Chambers became a complete recluse. He, too, died at 69.
3. ANR Robinson’s health did not permit him to share his past political life with us as a private citizen;
4. Patrick Manning suffered an almost similar fate. He also died at 69.
Today, the grand old warrior, a product of the rural cane fields and, like most of us, a victim of discrimination in all its unforgivable forms—has an outstanding record of successes and failures, betrayals and sometimes questionable judgments, a prison graduate like so many freedom fighters.
The old warrior continues to demonstrate his love of country, “a true Trini to the bone”, engaging in all that is expected of an elder statesman. In the interest of the republic, not only our young people, now victims of a questionable brand of adversarial politics, can learn so much from the example he is setting, but all our politicians past and present and our political aspirants, whatever their political complexion, “national loyalty supersedes party loyalty”.
The old warrior continues to demonstrate this to us. We are fortunate to have him still with us. May God continue to bless this outstanding patriot, as I anxiously look forward to his biography!
Ferdie Ferreira
Diego Martin