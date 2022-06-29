Tribute to Aunty Lystra

I would like to extend sincere condolences to the daughters, Asha and Nalini, of late St Joseph resident Lystra Motilal-Goberdhan,
and to her family. I would also like to dedicate an acrostic (a poem where certain letters in each line form a word) to Lystra, my darling cousin. She was born on January 24, 1965, and died on June 15.
L - Lovely lady of St Joseph;
Y - You will be missed by all your siblings like Mervyn, Julie, Angela, Agnes, twins Alice and Alicia, and baby brother Vijay. You were also loved and appreciated by your brother, the late Curtis Motilal;
S - Simply devoted to mothering and caring for your children; and a good wife to your late husband, Arden Goberdan;
T - Tremendous outpouring of love for your folks;
R - Raise a toast to Lystra for a life brimming with humility and patience;
A - Always ready for a little lime and fun in the sun;
M - Mountains of beautiful memories of you;
O - Orderly and neat;
T - Taking care of the hearth and home;
I - Industrious homemaker;
L - Labouring to keep your figurines on the mantelpiece, shiny and bright like a new penny;
A - A rich legacy of warmth and hospitality to all and sundry;
L - Love conquers all;
G - Give thanks to the Creator of Heaven and Earth for the gift of Lystra;
O - Ordering your footsteps before the throne of Almighty God;
B - Beautiful child of the late Aldwyn and Virginia Motilal, our beloved “Tanti Dolly”;
E - Evergreen memories of you will sustain us as we weep at your early passing;
R - Rich with goodness;
D - Delightful to be around;
A - Always looking out for your nephews and nieces. They will miss their “Aunty Lystra” dearly;
N - Never forget you were loved by your uncles like the late Sonny, Phillip, Saith, Samaro or “One Man” and Robert; and by your aunts the late Aunty Helen, Aunty Gul (Margaret), Joyce, Daphne and the two Aunty Shelias.
We love you. We will miss you. Rest in peace.