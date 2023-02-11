The life and career of Sidney Knox, who has now left us, was the appropriate antithetical response to Dr Williams’ dismissal of the local businessmen when he described them as a body of inept and irrelevant commission agents, some decades earlier. Perhaps that was fair comment at the time.
But Knox led the thrust which altered that and recalls in his biography a “summons” to Dr Williams’ office, who, having invited him to sit down, referred to Knox’s earlier non-acceptance of is invitation to sit on the board of NCB.
“Sit down,” instructed Dr Williams. Why you vex with us? “Why won’t you be a director of the NCB bank?” ... “Because I don’t feel like going on the board of a government-owned bank to be told who to lend money to,” Knox responded.
The meeting ended with an assurance from the prime minister that neither he nor his ministers would interfere with the running of the bank, Knox conceding, “OK, Dr Williams, you win.”
Cyril Duprey was appointed chairman of the bank, and Knox stayed on the board for 20 years. The government honoured its pledge not to interfere.
Also, around that time, the biography reports on a newly established Express newspaper which Knox supported because he was convinced the Guardian needed competition. He met bankruptcy and a boycott initiated by the business community which was opposed to the Express support for the Black Power protesters.
Sidney Knox became the driving force of the board’s opposition. The board met in advance of the meeting at which Sidney was the major spokesman tearing into the damage that was being done to an already ailing newspaper.
The issue was principle versus survival. The battle raged long and rough. Eventually the board supported the newspaper’s position. The Express also survived. These were some of the preliminaries which led to the transformation of the local private sector and the role he and Massy would play in that transformation.
On the home front, Knox built a modest Neal and Massy operation into the largest conglomerate in the Caribbean of some 100 companies. With more recent adjustments, including change of name to Massy and effective structural changes, the Massy operation is now geared to enter and compete in the international marketplace.
A major undertaking by Knox, Bobby Montano and Max Marshall resulted in the establishment of the Point Lisas Development Port, a major contributor to the national economy—a project originally viewed as a pipe dream, but made possible by the vision of these three men.
Then there is the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, another of Knox’s major inspirations, shared first with the Vice Chancellor, Allister McIntyre, the UWI machinery and finding the all-important sponsor—an operation which has been acclaimed on every front, and of which he has been fondly termed the grandfather.
All-encompassing man as he was, he had a sense of humour even when facing death.
As a trained pilot all ready to go to war, he volunteered for what he later learned was the biggest aerial mission over Germany. After slithering through mud and doing all that was required to complete his preparation, he was shown a sub-machine gun, a revolver and long knife. What was that for? he asked. Hand-to-hand combat may be required if you land, he was told. Make your choice of weapon.
Put that aside, said Knox. Any hand to hand... I am a prisoner... I joined the war to fly aircraft and eat ham and eggs when I come back. Now, here was a man with the courage to sign up to fight in England and Germany. The courage to sign up to fly, to specialise in gliders. Finally on the eve of confrontation, having the calm masquerading humour to “skylark” in the deadly stages of the ultimate challenge. But that was the man he was.
About his love for the sea, his reputation as a yachtsman is as well-known as Massy Holdings. Equally legendary is the respect he earned for turning an unused plot of land in Chaguaramas into the Trinidad Yachting Association at Small Boats.
Sidney Knox was perhaps the most effective achiever to have emerged from the private sector of this country. His gift was determination to make things happen, and he had the force of personality to ensure they generally did.
He has left us a powerful example of service to country and steadfastness in life.
We thank his beloved wife, Jean, and family for all he has done and for sharing him with the country he has served so well.
Kenneth Gordon