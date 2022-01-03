The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) is deeply saddened by news of the recent passing of two of our nation’s leading artistes, Mighty Bomber (Clifton Ryan) and Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph). Bomber died on New Year’s Day, while Kenny J passed on Sunday January 2.
The Mighty Bomber had been singing calypso for over 80 years. He won his first national competition in Grenada, the land of his birth, 82 years ago (1940). He migrated to Trinidad in 1956 and won the National Calypso King competition in 1964, defeating the Mighty Sparrow with his immortal “James and Joan” and “Bomber’s Dream”.
Over the past eight decades Bomber has made a huge contribution to the art form of calypso, not only through his compositions and his sterling performances, but equally so, through the guidance and help he gave to numerous young calypsonians. Many are the excellent performers today, who benefited from Bomber’s nurturing and guidance.
Kenny J succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday morning. True to character, he had been giving live performances quite recently. Always a crowd pleaser, he enjoyed a very good rapport with his audience. His sweet, appealing voice won him many fans across the land.
He traversed the three genres of calypso, soca and parang soca, making a serious impact in the latter, with his double entendre and witty ditties. His wide repertoire of parang soca compositions made him a favourite during the Christmas season, when he would be in high demand.
Kenny J placed second in the 1990 National Calypso Monarch competition with his selections “Addicted to Sweet Soca” and “Leave She”. The following year, he placed third in the National Young Kings Calypso competition, with “Praying for T&T” and “Drug Abuse is Destructive”.
The passing of these true stalwarts of the art form is indeed a significant loss to the cultural fraternity. May their souls find eternal peace.