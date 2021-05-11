Trinidad and Tobago, little islands in the Caribbean Sea, is a nation that has produced many strong, courageous women who have advanced the status of women and helped to develop our country politically, socially and economically.
At this time of the year, we would like to pay tribute to two of them who have done us proud.
Dana Saroop Seetahal, SC, was brutally snatched from us in May 2014. She was a member of the Hindu and Presbyterian flocks, asserting herself as someone who was a shining star in the legal fraternity working for justice fearlessly.
You may be on another journey, Dana, but we hope you are still guiding those you mentored to finding their purpose, as you were determined to do.
Another gift to T&T is Mrs Zalayhar Hassanali, wife of late president Noor Hassanali, who celebrated her 90th birthday still walking with her memory, integrity and humility intact.
Proud to have eaten your home-grown patchoi rolls when you motioned to me across the crowded room that the vegetarian server was making her way towards me. What thoughtfulness! What simplicity!
Keep on making us proud, Mrs Hassanali, and remain one of our exemplars, as our country needs you.
Kamla Tewarie
Hindu Women’s Organisation