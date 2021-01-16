IN 2013, Orville London created history in Tobago when he led the People’s National Movement (PNM) to a 12-nil victory in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
It was a momentous achievement, surpassing the 11-1 defeats the PNM had suffered at the hands of its political opponents for the many years between 1984 and 2001.
Fast-forward eight years, this year’s THA election is likely to record another historic moment because of Tracy Davidson-Celestine’s leadership of the PNM. She is the first female leader of the PNM in Tobago, and a victory for the party will usher her in as the first female Chief Secretary of the assembly.
Ms Davidson-Celestine’s elevation to the high office is a fitting tribute to all the women who carried the PNM flag in all the THA elections, from 1980 to the present.
In the past, Ms Davidson-Celestine, along with Ms Cynthia Alfred, served as deputy chief secretary. Today, we pay tribute to all the women who have fought the THA election under the PNM banner.
PNM women
candidates in
THA elections—
past to present
1980
• Ynolde Denoon—Bel Garden/Goodwood
• Hazel Hewlette—Bethel/Patience Hill
• Drucilla Frank—Providence/ Mason Hall
• Irene O’Neil—
Roxborough/Dellaford
• Beatrice Julien—Scarborough
1984
• Gwendoline Brednor—Bethel/Patience Hill
• Erica Sampson—Moriah/Parlatuvier
• Marella Small—
Roxborough/Dellaford
• Beatrice Julien—Scarborough/Signal Hill (lost by 1 vote)
1988
• Lydia Paul—Black Rock/Whim
• Ruth Campbell-Roberts—Plymouth/Golden Lane
Results for 1992 election unavailable
1996
• Loraine Goslyn—Providence/Calder Hall
• Donna Reid—Bel Garden/Goodwood
• Cynthia Alfred—
Bacolet/Mt St George
2001
• Marisha Osmond—Plymouth/Golden Lane
• Cynthia Alfred—
Bacolet/Mt St George
2005
• Claudia Groome-Duke—Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden
• Cynthia Alfred—
Bacolet/Mt St George
2009
• Claudia Groome-Duke—Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden
• Tracy Davidson-Celestine—Parlatuvier/
L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside
• Natasha Charles-Pantin—Providience/Mason Hall/Moriah
2013
• Claudia Groome-Duke—Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden
• Tracy Davidson-Celestine—Parlatuvier/
L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside
2017
• Marissa Williams—Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside
• Marisha Osmond—Plymouth/Golden Lane
• Marslyn Melville-Jack—Scarborough/Calder Hall
Ashton Ford
Former general
secretary, PNM