All people can have violence within them, but it is not true that Trinidad and Tobago is “violent by nature”.

Take gun violence, it has it own unique cha­racteristics since, in the first place, the weapons are being accessed by those who end up using them.

If the policy is “one shot, one kill”, dooming perpetrators who are at the same time witnesses, there will be no progress in stemming the flow of weapons. Those in the supply chain will know how easy it is to get away with it and reap those kinds of profits.

The society will devolve into cynicism, exploitation, fatalism: “the violent always get what was coming to them”. Making sweeping categorical identification is usually not a good thing.

It restricts:

• understanding

• the comprehending of solutions

• their discovery

• the cogent handling of them.

We have to keep our vision of people’s basic goodness—in the difficulties, mishaps, maladroits, conflicts and messes—in light of the common good and of their own redemptive individuality.

If we do not, it will negatively affect how we process it, and if we are in Government, we would severely constrict our scope of action, patriotic spirit and own goodness.

People have many defects, including things like clumsiness, being accident-prone, ignorance, cupidity, meanness, etc. Therefore, rather, admit where we need to improve so that the horizons can begin to open up upon real hope.

Elias Galy

Port of Spain

Pupils need help, not the police

In anticipation of the completely predictable acts of pupil violence that came with the full reopening of school last week, the Ministry of Education should have been ready to implement its new and revised multi-disciplinary policy aimed at reducing school violence.

The screw and screwdriver

By late last Tuesday eve­ning, the universe seemed to me to have remained intact as we have known it from creation, or more accurately, since we arrived on it—vast, mysterious, constantly moving—and the Earth did not stand still, as some politicians had hoped would happen, in a celestial display of anger by the gods against satanic price increases in auto fuels imposed by the heartless Government of Trinidad and Tobago on its people.

The price of progress

I have been asked to speak about the “price of progress”, which the organisers of History Fest 2022 suggested should explore some aspects of the political formations of the pre-independence Trinidad and Tobago. While I am not too sure what the price of progress was, I can try to point out a few signposts along that journey and offer a few personal reflections on them.

‘Sins of the Fathers’

Easter passed with fete, frolic and a goat race but no resurrection for Trinidad and Tobago.

President-general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget asked the Government, “How could you increase fuel prices at the reopening of school with parents ‘ketching their nennen’ to send children back to school, burdened with the cost of uniforms, books and other items? And coming after a pandemic, when so many people lost their jobs and so many families suffered. Have a heart!”

Mama Dis is Mas

If I wanted to make my mother Celia steups, I would tell her that Sparrow was better than Kitchener. Of course, I did not mean it because I became a Carnival pyong when they both ruled town.

This column focuses on Kitchener because this year is the 100th anniversary of his birth. I respectfully join all those who have paid tribute to him, particularly the impressive contributions to this newspaper’s special section on Kitchener in last Monday’s edition.

Random musings about T&T

Last Sunday, late at night, I took a flight to the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. The journey was unremarkable, but a memory kept rising. That memory was of Mr ANR Robinson on a similar flight, but from Tobago to Port of Spain. As he boarded the plane that evening, the Tobago passengers erupted with boos and other uncomplimentary remarks. It was painful and uncomfortable to witness. I doubt that any passenger on that flight would have imagined that the airport would be named after this Tobagonian politician in the future.