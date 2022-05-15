Trini politics and the thirst for $$

The Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives meeting of May 13 clearly showed what is financially at stake in T&T. The nine-hour-long meeting explained the salivating going on behind both open and closed political doors. The meeting, a window into the scenes expected at general election 2025, was worthy of an Oscar.
I started viewing the Parliament Channel at 1.30 p.m. and was out of popcorn long before 5 p.m. At the close of the meeting, I was shocked at the enormity of the billions of dollars being fought over. Is T&T a failed state? Failed, my foot. Pandemic or no pandemic, the alarming rise in crime, domestic violence, abuse reports, accidents, greedy murders among family members, you name it, are like videos playing within other videos.
Money is the name of the game in T&T. Money appears to be the most obvious reason for the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ soiree into Trinidad politics. Sixty thousand people could never generate vast resources. It is horrendously ironic that cap-in-hand Tobago House of Assembly can be so bold-faced to attempt to manipulate Trinidadians. Read my lips here. The PDP is not led by the likes of another gracious, well-educated Arthur Napoleon Robinson. The only resemblance is that Watson Solomon Duke is born on the same island. But this is not the time yet to walk down that particular road.
What is as clear as the nose on any face is that the Opposition United National Congress’ (UNC) only real hope to win general election 2025 is a coalition with the PDP. I mean, who else? Let us face facts.
How come the Deputy THA Chief Secretary Watson Solomon Duke is not helping his frontman, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, to get the new THA running smoothly? And, as we say in local parlance, everybody done know that it ent have no money in Tobago.
One hand cannot clap. The UNC needs the PDP and vice versa.
Trinidadians are smart too bad. We do not want loaves of PDP bread. If you cannot afford to try to fool us with boxes of KFC every single day, just keep walking.
All is fair in love, war and politics. No need for repeats of disturbances mirroring 1970 and 1990. Our economy will suffer. That sort of reaction went out with Vladimir Putin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the never-ever-going-to-leave-us Covid-19 pandemic.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin