Trinis have lost their sense of compassion

Why do we citizens bemoan the killings and robberies taking place? Haven’t we all realised that Trinidadians lost their sense of compassion a long time ago? Why do I have such a negative view?
On Saturday, around midday, I was stuck in heavy traffic in the Croisee, San Juan. While watching people shopping (most without masks), I noticed a tall, elderly gentleman walking in a strange manner. He then suddenly tripped, fell off the edge of the pavement and landed face-down in the middle of the road. He was clearly disoriented, as he struggled to get to his feet and fell each time he tried.
A young man dressed in all black was walking right next to the old man at the same time. He stopped, started laughing and then went on his merry way, making sure to look back and burst into fresh bouts of laughter.
A group of men sitting under a large, multi-coloured umbrella a mere two feet away also started laughing uncontrollably. They never once put down their precious beers to render any assistance but sat comfortably in the shade, delighting at an elderly person’s misfortune.
I jumped out of my car and tried to lift the gentleman to his feet. The only person who came to my assistance was an elderly woman, and we struggled to help him, as he was tall and heavy-set. Not a man could be bothered that a fellow human being was on the floor suffering.
I was enraged at the callous behaviour of these “hard back” men. After ensuring the gentleman was not badly hurt, I made sure to shout a few choice words at that group of men and, of course, they just laughed.
Although I was angry at my fellow citizens for not rendering assistance, I was not surprised. Drinking a beer and liming is a top priority for most—not being of service.
A Stephens
via e-mail