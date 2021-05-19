Trinis making poor lifestyle choices

Yesterday’s edition of the Express features a photograph on Page 3 of an elderly homeless man on the street in Sangre Grande that is striking for more than one reason.

First of all, the man looks as lean and fit as an Olympic athlete. He also appears to have a reasonably contented look on his face and, lastly, his choice of beverage is a bottle of plain water.

So, this individual’s appearance of good health is likely to be the result of a Spartan diet, time spent outdoors, while maintaining adequate hydration levels, courtesy of plain water.

Conversely, when you are lined up to purchase ready-made food in T&T and you look around you, your gaze is greeted by fellow citizens who are mostly morbidly obese, and usually with grim countenances, sallow skin and lifeless eyes.

Indeed, so many of us are eating and drinking way more than is optimum for maintaining good health, while the ingredients of our favourite foods are riddled with an overdose of sugar, flour and carbohydrates.

Yes, T&T, even when the imminent threat of Covid-19 is brought under some reasonable control, we still face a serious health crisis of rampant morbid obesity caused by poor lifestyle choices that will continue to place severe pressure on the health sector.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

