Trinis too insensitive to crime

IT’S been two months since the tragic death of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley whose naked body was found just days after she was reported missing. The nation is once again in mourning after the search for 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt appears to be futile almost one week since her disappearance. Both women were last seen entering taxis.
Five suspects have been held, two of which were released and one has died in police custody. Those who are enjoying their premature celebrations over that news have yet to realise, if an autopsy reveals he died from the injuries sustained at the hands of the police, the others may walk free. Perhaps the most startling information to grip the nation is that one of the suspects has had 70 charges.
In a post that has gone viral, one lawyer has revealed that these charges were dropped since the police failed to show up for the court hearings. But why is the legal fraternity trying to point fingers when they are just as culpable?
Many cases are adjourned because some lawyer fails to show up which has resulted in the major backlog we have today. The only aspect of our justice system that seems to work is the Prison Transport Service that costs taxpayers $25 million each year—a service that began in 1996.
But who do we have to blame other than ourselves? Every time there is a major kidnapping or tragic death, the nation is suddenly awakened from hibernation. Many appear dumbfounded and many more come off as just plain foolish—ignorant of the country they inhabit. Is it supposed to be news that many murders go unsolved or that our judicial system is an abysmal failure?
Andrea was born the very same year the lifeless body of 11-year-old Akeil Chambers was found in a pool after a birthday party. The autopsy revealed that he was buggered and his body was tossed in the pool 12 hours later. All DNA evidence, including his trunks, have been destroyed since the case was closed. The population had long forgotten about him by that point.
In 2005, 16-year-old Radha Pixie Lakhan was raped six times over four hours before being strangled to death. One year later, six-year-old Sean Luke was buggered with a cane stalk and beaten to death. After eight years, Lakhan’s killer was sentenced to hang while Luke’s killers have yet to be given a sentence. Meanwhile, politicians continue to be rewarded with five more years in office since these things do not matter to the average voter. Has it not occurred to people that many politicians in Parliament today were in Parliament when these incidents took place?
The year 2016 started and ended on a tragic note. In February, Japanese pannist Asami Nagakiya was found dead at Queen’s Park Savannah. Women’s groups were not outraged by the act of murder. Instead, they placed their anger at the feet of the former mayor for suggesting that women be more responsible. Instead of looking for victory in the police finding Asami’s killer, feminists celebrated their victory when the mayor resigned. What ought to have been a protest against the government’s mishandling of crime turned into a parade of who can show their ass the best—literally. To end the year, 20-year-old Shannon Banfield was found dead in a storage room at IAM and Co. Just two months later, we Jammin Still” became the new national anthem. A very fitting anthem.
Trinidadians have become culturally insensitive to crime. The outrage is nothing more than cases of hysteria. Hundreds of persons have vanished over the years, but it is only when bodies turn up do people get upset. Where have all these missing persons gone?
The people who seldom ask this question are the ones whose jaws have hit the floor over the past week. Those who convinced and consoled themselves that crimes are just “gangs killing out one another” have now realised the consequence of living in such a society.
Days before Andrea went missing, a motion of no confidence was filed against Stuart Young. The minister boasted that 397 murders, in a pandemic year, is a testimony to his hard work in the fight against crime. In a country that has averaged 400 murders over the past decade, the minister expects an A+ rating for three murders short of the average. To put things in perspective, the US murder rate is five per 100,000. Are we supposed to reward Stuart Young with another five years for 30 murders per 100,000?
Of course, the Government’s biggest claim to national security fame right now is the closure of the borders to returning nationals, ticketing citizens for not wearing masks and removing the threat of speaker boxes at beaches. These efforts are enough to appease 300,000 people but those who are serious about the governance of this country ought to be looking at bigger issues. Even if Covid-19 is the deadliest virus of our lifetime, our murder rate last year was almost triple the number of Covid-19 deaths.
The Government continues to blame the Opposition for the crime situation by refusing to support Bills. But what good is legislation when there is no one to enforce it?
What good is a Bail Amendment Act when no one is held?
How do any of the proposed legislations plan on clearing up a near 20-year backlog?
If words were enough to fight crime, the battle would have ended years ago. When Ashanti was murdered, the Prime Minister was in pain. Has he overdosed on painkillers since then?
Talk is cheap but it’s unfortunately enough to buy the electorate.
Those who condemn the Government for crime are often accused of making the issue political. But these people conveniently apply their standards. Crime is only allowed to be political when the Opposition is to be blamed. Or when Cro Cro decides to make kidnappings for ransom a gag about Opposition members who should be kidnapped to the applause of those who have parted with their last brain cell.
It’s been 31 years since an Islamic terrorist group attempted a coup. The following year, the leader of that coup ran for prime minister. Today, he is treated like a celebrity in the media. Those six days ought to have been a time for nationwide reflection. Instead, it was widespread looting and curfew fetes. At some point, some generation of Trinidadians will have to be the one that decides to grow up.
Meanwhile, crime has spiralled out of control and Trinidad has had the highest ISIS recruitment rate per capita. How much longer do we intend on burying our heads in the sand, thinking all our problems will go away if we ignore them?
Jean-Claude Escalante
Belmont