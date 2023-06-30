Trinity College should apologise

The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) calls on the administration of Trinity College to issue a public apology to the pupils and their parents who were denied participation in their school’s recent graduation ceremony because of their hairstyles which were considered to be inappropriate.
From all reports, the pupils who suffered this most shameful experience wore hairstyles that were neat and well-groomed. However, most if not all wore canerow or afro hairstyles.
NJAC is of the view that the action of the school’s administration was in direct violation of the constitutional rights of the pupils. Section 4 (i) of the Constitution states that all citizens have the right to freedom of thought and expression.
As the young man correctly stated, one’s hairstyle forms part of one’s expression. Just as the clothes that one may wear or the words that one may speak.
Further to this, Chap 22:03 of the Equal Opportunity Act states that a person should not be discriminated against on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, origin, marital status or disability.
If one is to accept that the laws of the country take precedence over the laws of any institution within, then the Trinity College administration has some serious questions to answer.
As an editorial in one of our daily newspapers of Thursday states: “The issue is much bigger than that regrettable Trinity College incident. It says something about 21st century T&T that more than 60 years post-Independence this nation is still grappling with mindsets more reflective of our colonial past than present day realities.”
This is why NJAC believes that the Minister of Education cannot hide behind words that may appear to be diplomatic. The situation that unfolded at the graduation ceremony is not only regrettable, it is unacceptable, and the administration must be made fully aware of this.
NJAC considers this issue to be not only unfortunate, but a very serious one that goes beyond just the school or the pupils who were affected.
Firstly, the question must be posed to the school as to whether the administration felt it was worth engendering so much hurt and pain on so many parents and pupils on such a significant moment in their lives.
Secondly, it is quite disheartening to accept that 53 years after the Trinidad and Tobago Revolution of 1970, as a nation we would still have to be grappling with an issue of discrimination of such a nature.
The issue of appreciation and acceptance of one’s cultural values based on one’s heritage was a major focus of the Revolution in 1970. Our people were taught and encouraged to no longer define standards of beauty and social acceptance according to Eurocentric values but, rather, to have pride in our African and Indian heritage.
NJAC is of the firm opinion that this situation cannot afford to be passed off lightly. It is not just as simple as having a conversation, as the minister suggests. The minister is 53 years late. That conversation took place between NJAC and the people since 1970.
This situation must not stand as a precedent for others to follow. The very social fabric of the nation may very well be at stake. This is why NJAC believes that nothing less than a public apology is acceptable, and will be writing the principal of the school to this effect.
The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC)