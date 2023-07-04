Trinity’s mesage was one of exclusion and hatred

After a long day of work, I decided to enjoy the nice weather outside on my deck. I checked the messages on my phone, and I was surprised and disheartened by what I found.
I saw a photo of nine boys peering through a small window. I was struck by their appearance—all neatly dressed in white shirts, black pants, and with their hair neatly braided peering into a cathedral.
When I saw the photo, I thought it was some type of prank by the pupils—the type of stuff I did when I was a pupil at Trinity. I then realised they were denied admission to participate in their graduation.
I wondered why. The answer was shocking and disappointing: they were denied because they had dreadlocks.
I took the photo to one of my colleagues and asked him what he thought of the photo, and his response was why are they peering through the window?
When I provided the reason, he was shocked. How could they do something like that? Why would Trinity College deny pupils from participating in their own graduation ceremony for wearing dreadlocks? Has this happened at other schools?
While Trinis are quick to state “all ah we is one”, nothing is further from the truth. The country is overrun with issues of race and class.
What was done to these young men shines a bright light on the issues of race and class in the society. Why deny these pupils the opportunity to graduate because they have their hair in dreadlocks?
The reason is simple: for many Trinidadians, dreadlocks are associated with low-class, black individuals, and criminality. Trinity College does not want its school to be associated with pupils from these types of environments.
The presence of these pupils at such a prestigious graduation would have sent a powerful message of inclusion not only to Trinity pupils, but to all pupils, not just those who have dreadlocks—a message that they can achieve academic success and make something of their lives by working hard.
Instead, they were given a message of exclusion and judgment, rooted in antiquated thinking and hatred; a message that we don’t appreciate people like you.
These pupils have been denied participation in one of the most significant events in their academic careers—the ability to graduate with their peers. The current school administration must quickly remediate this blunder.
A public apology, change to the policy, and nice dinner at a fancy restaurant would be a start; however, this still wouldn’t make up for robbing these pupils of the most important moment in their young lives.
This is an opportunity to send a message to the country—a message that people should be judged based on the content of their character and their achievements, not based on their hairstyles—a hairstyle that is a symbol of our African roots and ancestors.
Charles M Hosten, PhD
graduate of St Agnes Anglican School, St James, and Trinity College, Moka;
professor of chemistry, and associate chair of the Department of Chemistry at Howard University