Trouble with that ‘Form 45’

The new Companies Registry Form 45 is all trouble. Online entries have to be redone because they could not be edited/corrected before being posted there.

Even with manual registering, the registry staff are faced with questions they do not know how to answer—or, it is simply the case that it is not theirs to determine.

The forms’ sections themselves are conflicting.

Also, shareholders are being forced to declare things that can have an impact on inter-company relations.

Then, the application of legal rules can be affected, eg, in tax areas, potentially undoing evidences of close companies, for instance, or, alternately, potentially evidencing close companies that are not really operating as close companies.

Again, in law it is possible for all shareholders to hold for the company; however, the registry is prohibiting this expression while having zero grounds to do so.

Over all of that, the burden of documents is costly and unfair. The basic act of a $40 filing has jumped to hundreds of dollars and is extremely time-consuming.

Relations change through time that would then have to be ­re-authenticated. Many corporates, especially family types, are not “in corruption” to have to be mandated to do this.

A suggestion could be to establish a capital/income threshold for Form 45, or at least qualify it as compulsory only if company members come within the Integrity legislation.

For now, it is hoped that the registration amnesty will be extended past the end of this month because things are still up in the air.

Elias Galy

Port of Spain

