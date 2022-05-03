On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported two Covid-19 deaths and 468 additional cases. This apparently represents a continuing downward trend in deaths.

I say “apparently” because, as the Chief Medical Officer admitted some months ago, no distinction has ever been made between deaths from Covid and deaths with Covid.

However, extrapolating from more rigorous data from other countries like the UK, it seems likely that the decline is, in fact, real.

What has caused this drop, though? Only 50.8 per cent of the population have received the Covid shot, which is insufficient to account for any reduction in Covid fatalities. Moreover, at least two-thirds of that cohort got their jabs over six months ago, with just 150,958 having got boosters (21 per cent of the vaxxed cohort).

This means efficacy has vanished for the majority of the 711,355 vaxxed persons.

By contrast, 148,335 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 12, 2020, and it is now known that infection confers long-lasting immunity against all variants.

Moreover, this figure is probably under-counted by at least a factor of four, given the number of people who were infected whose symptoms were so mild that they never got tested.

With 3,831 total deaths and 136,000 officially recovered patients, the hospitalisation fatality ratio was 2.8 per cent, meaning the total fatality ratio was even lower—again, data from other countries finding a TFR of under one per cent.

What all this suggests is that the true cause of the decline in deaths is the milder Omicron ­variant replacing the more virulent Delta version. This is the typical trajectory of infectious viruses, although such evolution usually happens faster than has been the case with Covid-19.

Why this particular coronavirus took so long to become endemic is now the subject of ongoing research.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

The British government should be embarrassed to be associated with any plan to suspend the constitution of the ­British ­Virgin Islands (BVI), dissolve its elected government and place the country under direct rule from London.

This recommendation from an enquiry conducted by British judge Gary Hickinbottom on the request of BVI Governor John Rankin makes one wonder in what century Britain is living. This proposal is 19th century pure Crown Colony government with a vengeance.

And so it has come to pass. One week after the island-wide blackout of February 16, we told you in this space that, from among the best authority available, there would be, there could be no one to blame for what happened.

We told you that the determination had already been made as to what happened, how and why, and that nobody could have been held responsible for that. It was a warning against the natural national tendency to go for blood. Loud had been the shouts of sabotage, the result of worker discontentment, and a clamour for heads to roll.

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

Even the Pope claims to be infallible only on matters of faith and doctrine. On the chance of rain or the speed of a racehorse he will freely admit that he is just as fallible as you and I. Whereas secular dictators, and especially ones who are building a personality cult, are implicitly claiming to be infallible about everything.

The rate at which gun-related executions and murders in general are currently being carried out in this country has gone past critical status. Trinbagonians must now demand from the ones whom they put in authority to arrest the current situation post haste.