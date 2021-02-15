What a difference a day makes! Yesterday we were mourning the brutal killing of yet another young lady at the hands of vicious criminals. Today, the police who were praised for their efforts in apprehending suspects in her abduction and murder, according to the lawyer for one of the accused, stand on the other side of justice.
How agonisingly ironic. I fully appreciate the responsibilities of the conservative media in a functional democracy and as such, it’s possible for my myopic opinion to be either redacted or rejected. Nonetheless, I’m free to harbour an opinion.
The front page of the Sunday Express nudged me into mulling over the meaning of democracy. We have gleaned over time, that the same democracy that affords us basic rights and privileges, also grants the same rights to accused criminals. Like us, they are innocent until proven guilty.
Let me state categorically that my expressed thoughts have nothing to do with this particular matter or any matter in fact. It’s a general observation. The law is such that we can witness someone commit an act of murder but without convincing evidence that “murderer” can walk free. The justice system is replete with “tactful” lawyers who explore and exploit the loopholes in the law to systemically stymie the efforts of the police to bring criminals to justice. But that too is democracy at play and we have often heard the argument that law and justice don’t necessarily mesh.
In concluding my thought, I believe the Government has to provide the police with all the technology possible for evidence collection including a DNA lab that has worked effectively in developed countries. We can no longer solely depend on witnesses. People are simply afraid for their lives and the safety of their family and who can blame them. Besides, evidence from witnesses, unlike DNA, can be manipulated and challenged.
I don’t believe that the law is a stolid instrument totally isolated from the emotions of the people for whom it was intended to serve. Ironically, organisations such as Amnesty International appeal to human emotions and decency to elicit mercy for the same criminals.
All in all, I totally get it. The police are not impervious to the law but if I never appreciated the challenges our police officers face in stymieing the out-of-control crime in T&T I do now-following recent situations and events.
Many, if not all parents and guardians of young women went to sleep feeling more secure following the actions of the police. So for what it’s worth, am I wrong to say that my prayers are with the police?