A university is considered an institution that provides the highest level of formal education. Beyond this requires scholarship in research, presenting academic papers, fellowships and achieving local, regional and international awards for valuable contributions to the world in both theoretical and practical areas of life.
It is therefore quite amazing to read the conclusions of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Governance Report. It is absolutely mind-boggling to learn of the seeming lack of good governance that one would expect of The UWI. Unbelievably, there is a department called the Governance Unit and yet it defies logic that good governance, it seems, has been jettisoned for unknown reasons.
Whether it is accepted or not, the “Caesar to Caesar” type of leadership where decision-making seems tautological in the sense of residing in the ability of one person who not only sets up committees to provide recommendations and guidance but chairs some and ultimately has the final say, it seems that the term “conflict of interest” is meaningless in the eyes of the entity charged with the responsibility of ensuring transparent leadership.
A leader must be open-minded and willing to listen to ideas and views of others, and not have the mistaken belief that one’s own understanding and perception are the most intelligent and best. Such egoistic conclusions are the bane of good governance.
A good leader will honestly consider the views of others, despite them being different from the leader’s. A leader has to achieve his objectives through others and must navigate through difficulties in the interests of the greater good, rather than adulterate the process of meaningful and valuable outcomes.
How unfortunate is it that the executive head of The UWI seems oblivious to his role at the university in exercising good judgment?
How is The UWI expected to be counted among top universities in the world if it continues to display such apparent shoddiness in its operations? Will other team members of The UWI be hesitant to give yeoman service if the leader is perceived as less-than-capable or incompetent?
Being academically qualified or achieving personal success does not make a good team leader if the respect for rules and regulations seemingly applies to others and not him. The fact that so many committee meetings are seemingly badly structured and have little or no attendance attests to a lack of confidence in the leadership of The UWI.
A productive committee should have a maximum of seven members to be fruitful and enable good decision-making, and its meeting must not last beyond one hour to ensure members come prepared to discuss solutions. Presenting a report without analysis is totally valueless. A good leader must be focused and objective and if required to make the final decision, must do so with confidence and not be unreasonably risk-averse to attain and retain the respect of the team members.
It is most unfortunate that there are so many detractors from The UWI Governance Report, when the focus should be on looking at it objectively and learning from it, rather than on “killing the messenger” because seemingly parochial or narrow-minded interests have adopted a myopic view of its contents.
It seems that they “can’t see the forest for the trees”, a most remarkable shortcoming for an institution of higher learning that aims to expand its offerings!
Wrongs could never be made right if subjectivity and not objectivity constitutes the primary focus of any effort. People make mistakes, but they must accept responsibility and learn from them going forward. Such integrity augurs well for the future.
The UWI is not a sacred cow and needs to stand up and be counted. The Chancellor has taken “the bull by the horns” and set an admirable framework for true progress and good governance at The UWI, even though the report itself has made conclusions like the doubling of student fees without the benefit of the views of a wider cross-section of society, especially in the current economic climate with which the region is grappling.
True or effective leadership seeks to inspire and motivate others to behave in a particular manner to satisfy the greater good of all, and The UWI must reconsider its shortcomings and stand tall.