Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this March 6, 2021, file photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says the city will mandate all city employees and private sector workers in high-risk settings to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AS the nation copes with the pandemic situation and attempts to beat the coronavirus, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago joins in appealing to all citizens to show due patriotism in becoming vaccinated.

The established World Health Organisation (WHO), as the authority on such matters, offers us advice and directions for our consideration.

The choice of only WHO-approved vaccines is, accordingly, to be seen as wise and advisable on the part of our medical authorities. The continued distrust based on fake and unfounded allegations must not influence our thinking.

There are some leaders of churches, notably the Archbishop of Port of Spain and the Bishop of the Anglican Church, whose calls have preceded this one.

As we seek to show solidarity with the many organisations involved in the “mass vaccine” drives, like the TTMA, SATT, Proman and T&T Chamber, to name a few, let us seek to show our sense of responsibility and try to influence our fellow citizens to become duly vaccinated. In so doing, we demonstrate our patriotism and extremely good sense.

The national watchwords of Discipline, Production and Tolerance come to life with our motto, Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve. Here we must let our judgment be based on purely what is in the best interest of us all. Truly, we have rights and options and we do not seek to infringe on those at all, but instead merely to appeal for what is in the interest of us all. Your compliance is in your interest and your fellow citizens.

This organisation applauds those who have embraced the opportunity to be duly vaccinated. As we play our part, so vital to our success towards to a return to normalcy, we pray for further success and God’s blessings.

The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago

Lennox Sirjuesingh (co-ordinator)

Junior Howell (director)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Our King Keshorn

Our King Keshorn

When Keshorn Walcott burst into the spotlight in the Olympics of 2012, many of his compatriots had never even heard of him.

Skill-based economic transformation

Skill-based economic transformation

The comment of many of our economists as they lament (even blame our Government for) the poor state of the energy sector and its inability to supply the natural gas required by the LNG and petrochemical plants (hence the rents needed by the on-shore), is that we have to diversify the economy into new and globally competitive exports. 

Constitutional cook-up

Constitutional cook-up

What’s the point of a written constitution if you can’t mix it about to mess up your opponents?

Vaccination outreach an excellent idea

Vaccination outreach an excellent idea

Looking at the news on Wednesday night, I could not suppress a shout of “What an excellent idea!!” when the news item and video clips were presented of the launch of the door-to-door vaccination outreach programme in Matelot.

It’s time to listen to our leaders

It’s time to listen to our leaders

There are those times when a bit of hard talk becomes necessary to get a certain point home. Even in the family structure and working environs, this does become necessary.