As I read the much appreciated Sunday contribution of eminent attorney Clive Phelps, I pondered, as I have done for over 21 years as a formidable proponent for banking reform, wondering why has both Government and banking regulators remain completely nonchalant against escalating complaints regarding our predatory and regressive banking system, even indifferent at the 2002 publication by world-renowned Time magazine shamefully ascribing them as “predators in paradise”, while the IMF is quoted as saying in 2005 “Trinidad banks do more to hurt rather than stimulate the economy”.
What Mr Phelps experienced for years as a well-respected attorney, culminating his recent encounter with a disrespectful Ms “M”, is merely the indelible paradigm of the Trinbago banker, generously perpetuated on the overly tolerant masses who merely walk away, unaware that it is their combined mass savings which unquestionably propel local banking, albeit giving them one per cent interest; then lending their multi-billions on deposits to “others” to establish and support businesses, while engaging “pawn broker lending” to the masses by holding mortgages on cars and houses, proffering little to no support for their small business and their economic and social multiplier effects on society.
Our banking regulators are evidently quite comfortable with grossly disrespectful teller service operating at 20-to-40-per cent capacity and the poorer class spending upwards to two hours in line to complete transactions while senior employees of two Canadian banks attend training in Canada, fully cognisant that the despicable type of service they dispense locally would never be tolerated by the Canadian government, the Canadian consumers or the Canadian Central Bank.
Every time you swipe your plastic, local banks charge merchants five per cent, when the global average is two per cent, and they would not allow merchants to purchase their own terminals outright, as done in the US, Europe and Canada, costing US$250 to $500.
Trinidad banks would only sign up merchants demanding they rent the bank’s terminals at vulturine annual rentals averaging $6,000 per terminal.
If you think consumers’ banking peeves are limited to only predatory practices, you don’t fully understand local bankers and how their puerile, parochial and malevolent practices are virtually suffocating our economy, especially that of the two major races pinioned to struggles, some like mendicants merely to open accounts necessary to conduct legitimate businesses, create employment, inevitably support multiple streams as, indisputably, no business is an entity unto itself.
I recently approached a so-called “national bank” requesting to open a business account for an airways service providing direct flights from Trinidad to Africa which, based on the detailed business plan, projected revenues of US$78 million annually. After two months of waiting for “an appointment to be interviewed”, I finally met their team of banking officials who, for over an hour, expressed delight having been privy to my business plan, yet refusing to open the account “because we had to foreclose on one of your properties in 1981”. After 38 years!
Unconcerned my existing credit being excellent, no judgments, no delinquencies, never a bank fraud, nothing. I simply established a US company, called a NY banker from Trinidad and had our account opened in 22 minutes, with the utmost courtesies, the requested documents being our company registration and a copy of ONE form of identification. I instructed my directors to move our corporate office to another jurisdiction.