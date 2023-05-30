Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is an excellent presidential candidate for the Republican Party and for the future of the United States of America. But right now, the USA, and by extension the world, needs Donald Trump to return to the White House to restore normalcy to the human race and bring balance to the matrix.
It is common knowledge that the drug bust in Chaguaramas recently was linked to a Latin American cartel using Trinidad as a transhipment point for the movement of drugs headed for the southern border of the United States, that’s if their southern border even exists.
No more useless overseas wars, peace through strength. Trinidad and Tobago cannot afford to have children and citizens going to these Middle-Eastern countries to fight for whatever, and expect us to repatriate them when they get stuck in muddy water. That war in Ukraine would’ve never happened if Trump was head of the free world, and the Afghanistan withdrawal would not have left a single marine bullet on enemy territory.
Now we know where Covid came from, the Chinese Communist Party has to be accountable for its crimes against humanity and compensate for the damage done to the world economy. The world needs the USA’s energy independence to control inflation, keep the lights on and to have food on our tables. More importantly, to take away the monopoly on Russian energy and the rebirth of USA’s manufacturing sector to weaken the influence of China on their allies, i.e., European countries and Taiwan respectively.
We have seen the societal decay of woke ideologies on the structure of the nuclear family, schools and independent institutions; for God’s sake, there are only two genders—male and female. If the USA carries on with the status quo, very soon we might start seeing gender-neutral plumbing supplies.
Trump has already declared an all-out attack on the leftist media mob, and the world is seeing the desperate attempts by the Democratic Party to weaponise the Department of Justice to discredit him as a presidential candidate because apparently Kamala Harris is an excellent alternative to the senile Joe Biden come 2024.
Whoever wins this race, they can shake hands on the extinction of the woke religion, protection of the southern border and the journalistic suicide of CNN. Trump in front, but Ron DeSantis’ nomination varies marginally on how he handles Disney going forward.
Make America sane again!
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas