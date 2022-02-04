Crime has boldly reclaimed its spot as the number one issue in Trinidad and Tobago. For the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has been at the forefront but with 50 murders in January, crime is back at the helm.
It is important to note that murder is but one aspect of crime but unfortunately for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), it is the benchmark by which they are judged.
It gives the citizenry of Trinidad and Tobago absolutely no solace in presenting a comparative analysis of murder statistics over the years to show that January of 2022 is averaging the same numbers as previous years.
The fact of the matter is that our murder rate is unacceptable and must be addressed immediately.
Though one can understand the context in which the comparison was made, that is, to dispel (mis)information in the public domain aimed at propagating a particular narrative, now is not the time to be defensive but rather, it’s time for deep introspection and admittance of shortfalls, with solutions and assurances of improvement.
In light of this, I urge those in authority to adopt the same mantra used in the fight against Covid-19 and be guided by the science and take advice from the experts.
Knee-jerk reactions to crime serve no useful purpose as it is equivalent to putting a plaster on an open sore.
There are experts and professionals who have dedicated their time and efforts and have studied criminology, criminal justice, policing and other fields associated with crime and as such it is only logical that we identify and solicit advice from these individuals.
The University of the West Indies and other tertiary institutions have graduated numerous young, intelligent professionals who stand ready and willing to offer their services once given the opportunity.
Our current strategies at times appear to be outdated, archaic and to be brutally honest, at times ad hoc.
We must adopt new strategies but it must be rooted in research, intelligence and strong legislation if we are to win the fight against the criminal elements. New “variants” are appearing on the crime scene with increased “severity” and more and more of the population are being affected.
Our culture is not one that readily accepts well-researched findings and recommendations and I suspect that there would be some inertia in this regard but we must do things differently.
Current statistics paint a frightening picture and therefore authorities must engage the universities, who are the think tanks of a society, to treat with this issue.
Progressive nations worldwide often forge strong relationships with universities to assist with a plethora of national issues and crime should be no different.
Different reports would have been generated by various academics in the past but those recommendations were often shelved for one reason or the other.
There must be a commitment to operationalise the recommendations and anything short of this would be wasting time and resources.
We must trust the science and take advice from experts in the field. It is only through the synergised efforts of modern, research-driven strategies and the conventional SOPs (standard operating procedures) we will win this fight against the criminal elements. Be guided by the science.
C Durity
Arima