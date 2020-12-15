While I am a firm advocate for the elimination of the SEA, I am not in agreement with the recommendation as suggested by Dr Winford James and others that pupils be placed a secondary school according to where they live.
To do that may deprive a hard-working child from a rural area such as Sangre Grande who aspires to attend a secondary school in Port of Spain. To simply place a child who is in a 20 per cent-to-50 per cent category in a so-called prestige school automatically will mean he or she will definitely struggle and be frustrated with children in the 80 per cent-to-95 per cent category, as well as deprive a place for a hard-working “poor” child outside the zone, well deserving of a place in the school.
Why get rid of a system of meritocracy? Why not build up all secondary schools to a prestigious status?
The SEA solution may be simple: get rid of the dreaded SEA, and replace it with a Grade Point Average system. Children in primary schools do approximately 21 term tests set by the class teacher from Infant Year One to Standard Five.
All term tests should now be set by CXC, according to a set Ministry of Education curriculum, and give a primary school pupil 15 chances to achieve a smoothed mark to go to any school of their choosing. The marks for First Year and Second Year term tests should not count, but be recorded and used as a guide by the teachers.
In addition, 25 per cent of each term test’s marks should come from the respective class teachers via course-work and subject class projects. So, for each actual term test, which will be standardised, the marks will be out of 75 per cent.
This new system should not impact the Concordat, which should be honoured as a mark of respect.
So, instead of giving a child one bite at the proverbial cherry, give the child, parents, teachers 15 bites of the entrance-to-secondary-school cherry. This will create an opportunity for self-reflection and remedial work as early as Standard One. God bless all our educators.
Dr R Lal
via e-mail