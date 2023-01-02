Ria Taitt’s Sunday Express interview with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on our incapacitating crime situation further advances citizens’ increasing anxieties that this administration does not have a clue how to tackle and reduce crime, even with murders hitting past an unprecedented 600.
In office for seven years in which murders have consistently increased, our prime minister continues to be ambiguous while still “having reflected deeply on the issue of crime for quite a while”, now proposing “a national discourse”. In the very first day of a new year, three more murders occurred by criminals harbouring no respect for human life, devoid of fear of responsibility for their violent actions in a country satisfied with a 12-per cent detection rate.
The People’s National Movement, in governance more than any other administration, has a paradigm of being reactive, and of crafting non-productive strategies expecting different results, if merely to appease a frustrated population. Many have blamed various national security ministers, mainly from the PNM slate, not realising they’re all just hoping for crime to go away bereft of actually having an effective plan necessary to catapult the desired results.
Our prime minister expresses both cognizance and apparent frustration for all the obstacles he claims are affecting his “deeply concerned” crime management capability, yet renders absolutely nothing of substance, not even a modicum of realistic hope other than PNM’s standard bureaucracy and ostrich approach. He laments corrupt State workers, failing to acknowledge corruption emanates from government ineptitudes, of governments not moving at the pace of citizens, insouciant in delivering services.
Respectfully, one doubts if the honourable prime minister really comprehends the magnitude of our debilitating crime situation and how it greatly affects the psyche of our citizens, its effects of destabilising our economy, the cost of brain-drain with professionals fleeing, no citizen enjoying perks like bodyguards and flashing blue lights as we continue to be pinioned in our cages we call homes, now having advanced invasions resulting in murders.
Six hundred murders did not appear overnight, and citizens have had more than enough talks, committees, reports, promises and false hopes, all bearing absolutely no relief so desperately needed—now only to be insulted with a proposed “discourse” to come three months doing the very same practices, lacking concern for victims.
I wish to advise the prime minister that solving crime is not insurmountable. It merely demands an indomitable will fuelled by responsibility to country, as despicable crime demands despicable solving methods.
Firm unorthodox techniques must be taken, and I am sure many citizens won’t hesitated giving up some civil liberties if only to get results.
We have a history of “acting” police commissioners, which inevitably confirms lack of confidence, and a good commissioner with the desired capability does not have to be local.
Contact countries with stringent crime-fighting methods like China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Israel, which is noted for sophisticated equipment and tactics. Transform our languid justice system to work within the Pratt and Morgan time-frame and, if murder is punishable by death, then uphold the law.
No money is too much to pay to retrieve many guns from criminals while finally locking down our borders 100 per cent, ensure scanners are always functional and let Customs efficiently examine all imports, recollecting how perpetrators of the 1990 attempted coup so ingeniously concealed their ammunition.
Please, Prime Minister, this moment calls for leadership!