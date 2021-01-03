I admit to being one of the “immature and insecure people” but not one who is trying to “scrub history clean”. History is not maintained by statues, but by records, written or otherwise. The demolition of a statue does nothing to history.
Statues are objects of reverence and are put up to glorify heroes. Pilgrimages are conducted to objects of reverence. History belongs in history books, libraries and museums. To suggest that the erection of a statue is simply a record of history is to make a nonsense of every object of reverence of every religion.
The suggestion that because some societies retain their symbols of a dark past that T&T should do the same is a continuation of the fallacy that their priorities and practice should determine our approach. Trinidad and Tobago must prescribe for itself its standards and image and must reject unequivocally any attempt to follow any other country’s fashion.
The Taj Mahal, incidentally, is in no way a representation of the subjugation of any people. For the record, it was a monument (not a statue, mind you) to the love of a man for his wife. Whatever the circumstances of their wedlock, he sought to give himself a reminder of the joy she gave to him in his waning years.
The statue of Columbus is dedicated to the individual whose “discovery” brought the annihilation of countless indigenous civilisations which had existed for centuries before. That is part of the history of our country, not cause for glorification.
Let his contribution lie in the history books and the museums, not revered by the people who continue to struggle to make their lives worthwhile.
Karan Mahabirsingh