‘Trying to scrub history clean’

With the holidays behind us, the economy is now front and centre of the national agenda.

First off the mark today is OPEC with its first meeting of 2021 which may give some indication of the global outlook for oil prices in the coming months. With prices hovering close to US$50 a barrel, the market has shown a relatively steady recovery since its dramatic fall in the early weeks of the pandemic although it is yet to hit last January’s high of US$61.