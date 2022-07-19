TSTT creating unnecessary hurdles

On July 1, while doing my usual checks on a small business outlet at Trincity Mall, I became aware that the TSTT landline was out of service.

I immediately went to the bmobile kiosk at the mall and paid the outstanding amount on the account, and was advised that the service would be reconnected by the end of the day. (The outstanding amount had accumulated because the usual bill delivery by e-mail had stopped.)

As of Monday, the service has still not been restored, despite assuran­ces.

The latest assurance came via a call to my cell last Friday from a ­bmobile employee who had promised to call after making enquiries. I’m grateful for her assistance, though in vain.

I should state that all calls to 800-4848 and other help lines eventually ring out.

On Monday, I was advised through a “contact” to call 824-8788; which I did, only to be advised that due to a technical breakdown, my service could not be restored nor could I be advised when it would be restored—but was assured that once the technical breakdown was fixed, my report would be submitted.

Is this the attitude we are expected to accept from a service provider whose majority shareholder is the Government of T&T?

I have already applied to our Internet service provider, privately operated, for the installation of a landline service and do not intend to return to TSTT.

After surviving the trials and tribu­lations of the pandemic, this is just another of the unnecessary hurdles businesses have to endure.

WHY?

Richard Trestrail

Promoting national interest

Promoting national interest

TWO developments in the country in the last couple weeks generated between them considerations concerning the ­injunction often confronting us about putting the country first.

What does it mean, for many of us, those who call others to this hallowed principle, equally as those who remain determined to do as we please?

