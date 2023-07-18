TSTT doesn’t want us to call them

If TSTT does not want to hear from its customers when they have an issue, please do not tell us to call 824-8788.
I had a query on my phone bill, so I called TSTT’s call centre.
No matter which button one presses to get a customer service representative, the automated system gives you a “guitary” tune for ten seconds, silence for 30 seconds, and then your call is suddenly disconnected via a busy tone.
If one is lucky, one gets a robotic voice saying “please remain on the line and your call will be answered by the next available representative”. In that case, the “guitary” tune plays for about two minutes, then silence, then the dreaded cut-off via busy tone. It is clear that TSTT does not want us to call them.
The irony, though, is that TSTT is providing call centre support services to WASA, and WASA’s system works far better than any other public utilities or private sector (banking) company.
Could TSTT modify its fancy call centre technology to let callers know what number they are in the queue?
Given how TSTT’s technology works, callers may then get the message that “your position in the line is currently number nine” and then an instant cut-off via the busy tone.
My query is unresolved because of technology.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope