TSTT poops

During my stay in the United States, my son and his mom had to pay $6 a minute to speak to me.
The rumour was that their “tea ladies” were paid well above their range.
It was only when computers were used to allow calls to the US for $1 that TSTT followed.
Even when I tried to get their Wi-Fi, I had to show a utility bill which I didn’t have since all utilities were included in the rent. Same thing with FLOW... sad. One call to Digicel...bam, service in two days. The salesperson came to my residence “fix up” one time, no problem.
Who was it who sang “Telco Poops”? A change in name did nothing... very sad.
Teddy Pinheiro
Barataria