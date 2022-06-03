TSTT poops

During my stay in the United States, my son and his mom had to pay $6 a minute to speak to me.

The rumour was that their “tea ladies” were paid well above their range.

It was only when computers were used to allow calls to the US for $1 that TSTT followed.

Even when I tried to get their Wi-Fi, I had to show a utility bill which I didn’t have since all utilities were included in the rent. Same thing with FLOW... sad. One call to Digicel...bam, service in two days. The salesperson came to my residence “fix up” one time, no problem.

Who was it who sang “Telco Poops”? A change in name did nothing... very sad.

Teddy Pinheiro

Barataria

The UWI at pivot point

Following its meeting in March, the Council of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) issued a statement rejecting the recommendation of the July 2020 Chancellor’s Report on Governance for an increase in student tuition fees.

Examine treatment at eldercare homes

I know the difficulties with some of our children’s homes, as well as what has occurred throughout the years, are finally being addressed. I sincerely hope all of the issues that have been affecting the lives of many of our children will be resolved and changed.

Privy Council far removed from our bacchanal

Is the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) a “cultural (Caribbean) legacy” or a final court of appeal?

Based on the aphorism, “justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done”, I say a loud, unequivocal NO to T&T replacing the Privy Council with the CCJ.

Focus on reports of abuse in residential homes

There has been a lot of discussion in the public space stemming from the reports of alleged child abuse in residential homes.

This resulted in the comparison of child marriages and the alleged abuse of children in protective care.

Abuse can manifest its ugly self in all relationships and at all ages, and for varied reasons.

Not going with this flow

Not going with this flow

After a time, poor service wears you down; lowers your expectations to the point where you feel special when you actually succeed in completing a transaction, or most of the processes get by smoothly. This is my lucky day, you murmur happily, just because it took only one hour to pay a bill, or hold the line while waiting for someone to attend to you.