Unlike WASA, T&TEC and the oil business, TSTT is already a sequel “chopping block” solution feature. This means ever so often the company undergoes a three-step cycle of: going concern threat, restructure crisis and right sizing remedy—ie, bringing its staffing once again to the optimum levels necessary for achieving illusionary profitably, with its newly contrived business model.
This consistent strategy TSTT, with the blessing of the Government, has employed to turn around the fortunes of the company and breathe some new life back into it. Seems we are back to another iteration of this strategy.
Since the liberalisation of the telecoms market and the dismantling of the local telecoms monopoly, the company has struggled to sustain its former profitability and achieve growth for any lengthy periods of time.
From 100-per cent market share, the company has declined to below 50 per cent within less than ten years of its operations.
The TSTT I worked for, under monopoly, had an average annual profit of $500 million from the years of its formation in 1991 to the time of liberalisation in 2006. That period was when the T&T public first became alarmed by the employee compensation plan and high profitability of the company. Now, they are alarmed by its over- benchmark expenditures and unprecedented non-profitability, in the face of a competitive market place.
TSTT is not merely a victim because of its lack of preparedness to compete per se, but mainly because our political culture has fostered a particular ecosystem of operation wherein the organisation is consequentially constrained from effectively turning its fortunes towards success.
Following the formula of success means constantly avoiding the practices that the politicians and executives love to foster, in order to keep the pie dished out as they prefer it. The corollary is, too many jobs being handed out, too little work being done and all this compounded by a Government not paying its bills on time.
The Government, on the other side of the coin, is being made to compromise, too, because of inefficient procurement practices and inflated supply-contract prices from the company itself. The company has become a conduit for lopsided contract arrangements and service delivery defaults that feather the nests of an indiscreet number of “hangers-on”.
One would propose, as the politicians do, to say, if you have proof, bring it to the authorities. Well, I dare to say, “is not the very results and performance of the company enough evidence that proves that things are amiss? What more evidence is needed to convince us something is frightfully wrong? The thing not working. How many times do we have to say and see that?
On the service providing and quality aspect, telecommunications is a highly specialised area of operational expertise, and it takes substantial years to develop and maintain the agility necessary to enable the company to stay in the game, so to speak. The need for seeding disruptive technologies as a means of staying relevant and competitive is for the company to always have that needed expertise or access to it. The company must pivot, with disruption being its cause and not because.
The fundamental weakness of VSEP was always that the more highly competent employees are also the more motivated ones, and the ones more likely to cast their lot elsewhere when an opportunity to branch out comes along. Low performing and insecure ones remain and clutter the ranks. A measure of compulsory and voluntary termination should always be present. Poor strategy in this regard renders the company likely to experience dips in its competence and suffer the impacts of lost institutional memory and best practice efforts.
Succession planning, too, coupled with ongoing technological development, is another neglected aspect. Our utilities all had training schools and external education programmes as a vital part of our national development. What is the state of this development in these sectors; is it facilitated by the information age policies for continuing learning?
The trade unions should have something to say about how the company handles its workforce development and goals for operating synergy. All these factors affect the competitiveness of the company.
Acquisition of a fledgling subsidiary, lacking solid operational experience and performance track record, and cannibalising the TSTT market with it, is not a progressive strategy. The benefit of the acquisition was to acquire an already laid GPON (fibre optic network) at an excellent price that afforded the company goodwill through its high intrinsic value. This goodwill luckily was able to offset the early losses of the subsidiary operation.
Currently it continues to be a burden on the parent TSTT group. This subsidiary network needs to be absorbed into TSTT, and the subsidiary possibly departmentalised into TSTT operations if not disbanded altogether, before it haemorrhages the parent company.
So, the chopping block remedy is around for another season. Since liberalisation, the first attrition, restructure and right size was in 2005, followed in 2010 by a packaged offering, then in 2014 a revitalised VSEP, next in 2018 a retrenchment exercise and now in 2022, we are coming again. Each one of these offerings is financed by debt raised to pay off displaced employees and their pensions costs. It’s like a recycling of debt every four, five odd years. The company is living on a company equity-based credit card, to raise further debt to maintain these four-year rides around the carousel.
The curtain call is to perform a valuation of the company, wherein its assets are revalued upward, to net off the erosion of capital and mask the encroaching insolvency of the business as a going concern. This valuation needs to be done by someone independent of the current auditors who annually sign off on the company’s balance sheet. This is a chance to have a fresh set of eyes look at the whole capitalisation of the company.
The committee appointed by Cabinet to find causes and make recommendations also needs to get perspective from the entire ecosystem of stakeholders, or the key ones as time permits: management staff, trade union, general public, private sector, financial sector, academia and regional telco bodies.
For TSTT the chopping block is merely a slower death, but it is a certain death anyway.