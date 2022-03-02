TTPost, please explain

After applying for my US visa online, and being asked to mail in my documents, would you believe TTPost is currently out of stock of the legal size TrackPak envelopes?
This is totally unacceptable.
I have called TTPost outlets throughout the country and there is only the A5 size available. The requirement by the US Embassy is one legal size TrackPak to place the documents in; as well as one A5 TrackPak in order to return the passport/s.
I contacted TTPost Customer Care at the Piarco head office, and was informed it has been about a month or so that this is out of stock, due to the supplier.
Just imagine in this day and age, we have to accept this nonsense.
TTPost, you owe the citizens an explanation.
In the meantime, can the US Embassy please advise the citizens what can be done in this situation?