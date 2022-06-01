Lest we forget their evilly planned, nationwide shutdown creating massive vehicular traffic, resulting in a countless outlay of losses of revenue and productivity. Reason is they wanted to force payment of arrears of salaries, with no regard for others.
The aforementioned abhorrence can recur. There was no redress for the populace. The dullard co-ordinator still hosts a weekday, police vanity, propaganda show.
Persistently involved in malfeasances (even secretly) is the counterproductive Police Service Social and Welfare Association.
A prime, pertinent, portent factor is inflation. Historically, any voluminous, fiscal expenditure (on unquantifiable productivity) of increase in salaries induces inflation.
For those unaware, they are one of few public vocations who collect overtime and even meal allowances every few hours worked. The overtime system is abused, as the majority of personnel aren’t performing duties.
They ply their cars for hire as taxis. Some work private security even with the Government-issued firearm, while others go home. Also, they are paid for extra duties, such as security for social functions.
The entrepreneurial of them operate fly-by-night security companies, even using police vehicles.
Penultimately, they cost taxpayers more via crashing vehicles. Being purposefully slow to respond to emergency calls. Exploiting businesses by demanding high discounts and free goods. A now more common misdeed is all you can drink for free at liquor retailers. Women are feeling the brunt, too. Upon filing a police report, even an application for a certificate of good character, information lodged is used by personnel (often married) to pursue the women, with the goal of sexual activities.
Finally, those truly deserving of a salary increase are in the health sector, which needs no explaining.