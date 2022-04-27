As we evaluate the scenario emanating from the killing of officer Gilkes and the trampling on religious rights, we as responsible citizens should ask ourselves what really are the duties and responsibilities of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service?
Have we gotten so pinioned to narcissistic police abuses and killings that we tacitly accept them as part of our Constitution?
In 2021, some 42 citizens were killed by police, while the pain, anger and cries for justice still linger in Morvant following the June 2020 police execution of three men.
The simple duty and responsibility of police is not to insult, beat, slap, cuff or even kill suspects of crime, but to apprehend and detain, bringing them before the courts, where our Constitution promises a fair trial even to the point where, if they cannot afford lawyers, the State provides defence attorneys.
Further, the UN charter on human rights, to which Trinidad is a signatory, clearly defines the role police play in our justice system, of which anything contrary is tantamount to extra-judicial killings, denying justice to its victims.
When police killings occur in T&T, citizens are unaware of any real investigation, justice for the murdered, or even reprimand for the officers involved who continue normal policing like it never even happened.
In the case of the “person of interest” in the killing of officer Gilkes, I definitely don’t envision a 12-member police raiding party doing their operation peacefully and respectfully, yet “coming under heavy gunfire”, as reported, while their standard and overused mantra appears that the police were always the last to respond, necessitating death of the alleged suspect.
Why is it that you give human beings Government’s uniforms and weapons, and they simply catapult themselves as having no reasoning, patience, respect for life, and even compassion, committing crimes aided and abetted by their colleagues?
Are police not aware of the symbolism of the revered Qur’an, Bible and Gita, none of which is to be desecrated?
The alleged “suspect” publicly stated his intention to do the right thing and surrender himself to the law, conditional upon media presence, and to be treated justly, as guaranteed under our Constitution but is fearful for his safety, of being beaten mercilessly, of being executed, yet the police whose job is limited to apprehension, refuse this, hungry for personal revenge.
Further, with indecent haste, the acting commissioner stated his officer was shot from the front, denying any accident of “friendly fire”. Yet yesterday’s Express reported the autopsy showed officer Gilkes being shot in the back of the head and grazed in the right temple.
How can we ever forget officers in Sangre Grande station throwing boiling water onto a detained suspect’s groin, merely to force a confession? Tuesday’s Express Facebook page had public comments from valuable citizens espousing, “We can’t trust the police gang,” to, “Don’t mess with Western gang.”
While the suspect’s mother stated, “My son is no saint”, sadly, so too are may humans wearing police uniforms.
How can the killing of one officer from a contingent of 6,000 be “an act of war on the TTPS”, and “if you touch one you touch all”?
Arrogant and foolish officers would rush to use force and disrespect in the execution of duties, while those educated would engage wisdom and respect, knowing the inherent value of public trust, and, most importantly, that all lives matter.