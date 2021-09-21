It is impossible for members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to be all over T&T 24/7. After all, what is the workforce of the TTPS? There are many other functions these officers have to perform on a daily basis.
These men and women are doing the best they can. As with everything else, they are not perfect; and performing in this pandemic, with many of their officers becoming victims, is very challenging.
I firmly believe they need the full support and encouragement of all. We are seeing an increase in crime, with an emphasis on murders. The pandemic is not slowing down criminal activities
Our army, which is not at war at present, can get involved even more in assisting the TTPS with daily patrols throughout Trinidad and Tobago—not just when a serious crisis shows up. This will make a statement to those bent on committing crime in the country.
Then we have the citizens. We complain about crime in the country, yet we fail to bring it to the attention of the authorities when we are aware of criminal activities.
The TTPS relies on law-abiding citizens to assist whenever possible. If we are going to win this war against crime, we must all get involved, even those responsible for drafting legislation, etc, in Parliament and personnel in the courtroom.
Crime remains everyone’s business. Therefore, we must work together to deal with it.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan