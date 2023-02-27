I recently had the pleasure of examining and analysing the Statement on the Three-Year Strategic Plan for the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) for the period 2023 to 2025 of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA). I must say, I’m impressed with what I found.
Firstly, kudos to the Minister of Finance for championing this initiative. The potential wins for the Ministry and the country as a whole are immense. With the integration and retention phase underway, the TTRA is poised to bring consistency and clarity to revenue administration in T&T.
But what sets the TTRA apart from other revenue authorities in the Caribbean and beyond is the emphasis placed on technology and data. With the development of an advanced data strategy and the establishment of a centre of excellence focused on data and analytics, the TTRA is set to identify revenue leakage and non-compliance in real time. This is something that other revenue authorities in the region and beyond can only dream of.
And it’s not just about technology either. The TTRA is also putting a strong focus on customer compliance and enforcement. By using advanced technologies and analytics coupled with skilled professionals, the TTRA is set to provide a ‘whole taxpayer’ view, which can identify instances of non-compliance and fraudulent behaviour. This will allow the TTRA to take proactive measures to ensure that all taxpayers are meeting their obligations and paying their fair share of taxes.
Other initiatives such as the use of web scraping tools to more accurately value goods for customs and the implementation of non-intrusive detection technology to identify importation fraud are just some of the many ways the TTRA is positioning itself to be a world-class revenue authority.
It’s clear to me that the TTRA is not only setting the standard for revenue administration in the Caribbean but is poised to become a global leader in the field. The potential benefits to the country in terms of increased revenue and improved efficiency are immense, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.
All in all, I’m thoroughly impressed with the strategic objectives and initiatives of the TTRA, and I’m convinced that the Minister of Finance and his team are taking the country in the right direction.