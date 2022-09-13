TTUTA lacked creativity

There was this time when bus drivers decided to protest, so they ran the buses as scheduled, for all of the routes... but took no fare. They got my support—not because the journey was free of charge to me, but because their form of protest made sense.
It hurts the organisation’s profitability, which in turn harms the managerial outlook (and, by extension, the jobs) of PTSC’s top brass, while not harming the customers who pay for a service but have absolutely nothing to do with PTSC’s internal disputes.
TTUTA had about two months to think of creative ways to protest. Instead, teachers chose to punish children—the customers who ensure they have a job, an educator’s raison d’être. Why? Do children have some say in salary negotiations, to deserve the ire of dissatisfied educators?
Do they realise when they fail to educate the young ones, those young ones will be the future adults they must turn to for assistance when these educators retire?
And why try (unsuccessfully) to punish the Ministry of Education, when it’s the CPO who negotiates salaries in this instance? Heck, how is all of this staying at home affecting the CPO at all?
I agree that teachers, police officers, nurses—well, everybody really—deserve a raise in salary due to the rising cost of living. I also understand that increases in salaries will simply increase governmental borrowing and eventually increase inflation—so, raising salaries is not a particularly intelligent solution to inflation.
I do not agree that punishing the customer for internal grievances is the professional, mature or even intelligent way to go about protests, especially if such protests don’t really impact on the source of the grievance.
Trinis are a very creative bunch. We can definitely do much better than this.
Shabba De Leon
Arima