TTUTA lacked creativity

There was this time when bus drivers decided to protest, so they ran the buses as scheduled, for all of the routes... but took no fare. They got my support­­­—not because the journey was free of charge to me, but because their form of protest made sense.

It hurts the organisation’s profitability, which in turn harms the managerial outlook (and, by extension, the jobs) of PTSC’s top brass, while not harming the customers who pay for a service but have absolutely nothing to do with PTSC’s internal disputes.

TTUTA had about two months to think of creative ways to protest. Instead, teachers chose to punish children—the customers who ensure they have a job, an educator’s raison d’être. Why? Do children have some say in salary negotiations, to deserve the ire of dissatisfied educators?

Do they realise when they fail to educate the young ones, those young ones will be the future adults they must turn to for assistance when these educators retire?

And why try (unsuccessfully) to punish the Ministry of Education, when it’s the CPO who negotiates salaries in this instance? Heck, how is all of this staying at home affecting the CPO at all?

I agree that teachers, police officers, nurses—well, everybody really—deserve a raise in salary due to the rising cost of living. I also understand that increases in salaries will simply increase governmental borrowing and eventually increase inflation—so, raising salaries is not a particularly intelligent solution to inflation.

I do not agree that punishing the customer for internal grievances is the professional, mature or even intelligent way to go about protests, especially if such protests don’t really impact on the source of the grievance.

Trinis are a very creative bunch. We can definitely do much better than this.

Shabba De Leon

Arima

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

On the frontline of democracy

On the frontline of democracy

One of the most fundamental tools of the journalism trade is the dictum which says there must forever be a commitment to fact, to correctness and to independence. Such were the words delivered by Simon Li, an editing and management consultant in the US. A graduate of the Columbia University School of Journalism, he was delivering opening remarks at the 2022 World Congress of the International Press Institute last week Thursday.

Tell us something we don’t know

Tell us something we don’t know

We do not know to whom Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was referring when he said very many people are not connected to the reality of this country’s depleting oil and gas reserves and the potential impact.

Gang members seem to be doing police a service

Acting Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander, who recently got promoted, said he would deal with gang-related activities in the Northern Division by reaching out to them and talking to them; and if they don’t listen to the dos and don’ts, they would have a problem.

TTUTA lacked creativity

There was this time when bus drivers decided to protest, so they ran the buses as scheduled, for all of the routes... but took no fare. They got my support­­­—not because the journey was free of charge to me, but because their form of protest made sense.

Another leak needs attention

There is yet another leak that I think requires urgent attention. On the corner of Gatacre and Kitchener streets in Woodbrook (actually, on Kitchener), there is water seeping from beneath a fire hydrant onto the road.

I am told by residents it has been like that for over six months, accoun­ting for a lot of precious water being lost, and probably contributing to erosion under the road.

Picong always on the agenda in Parliament

The President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Paula-Mae Weekes, called it as it is: “The people deserve better.”

If it is said every year, it is because no change is coming from those who lead. Take her words and do better next time around. I am convinced the citizens deserve better, and this is not meant to belittle anyone. Look at the living conditions of so many of our citizens.