TTUTA, seek members’ interests

This is a letter to the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA).
Madam President, you and your colleagues at TTUTA have failed your members—the teachers. You seem to be more concerned with the image of your office and the brand that is TTUTA, instead of the well-being of your teachers.
You are constantly lamenting that the Ministry of Education and the Minister of Education are disrespectful to the recognised union for teachers. Constantly!
You throw breadcrumbs to your members to keep them in grip with your “rest and reflect” and “no double teaching”.
But do you really care about your members, the teachers, you know the folks who keep paying those pesky, monthly dues and receiving just talk in return? You should be ashamed that as a union, your teachers are working with 2012 salaries.
You missed an opportunity during the Covid lockdown to begin looking after the well-being of your members.
Job market survey, CPO, just excuses, Madam President. You have failed your members, profoundly and without shame.
In 2015, a Kiss multi-grain loaf was $12.50; now it is $16.00. Yes, folks can bake their own bread, but the price of those ingredients has increased tremendously from 2012 to present.
The cost of living in Trinidad and Tobago is high, and instead of ensuring your teachers are able to financially survive, you are constantly blabbing about respect.
Do your job as a union and as its president, and truly seek your members’ interests now.
Cathy Sobers