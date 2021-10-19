TTUTA, seek members’ interests

This is a letter to the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA).

Madam President, you and your colleagues at TTUTA have failed your members—the teachers. You seem to be more concerned with the image of your office and the brand that is TTUTA, instead of the well-being of your teachers.

You are constantly lamenting that the Ministry of Education and the Minister of Education are disrespectful to the recognised union for teachers. Constantly!

You throw breadcrumbs to your members to keep them in grip with your “rest and reflect” and “no double teaching”.

But do you really care about your members, the teachers, you know the folks who keep paying those pesky, monthly dues and receiving just talk in return? You should be ashamed that as a union, your teachers are working with 2012 salaries.

You missed an opportunity during the Covid lockdown to begin looking after the well-being of your members.

Job market survey, CPO, just excuses, Madam President. You have failed your members, profoundly and without shame.

In 2015, a Kiss multi-grain loaf was $12.50; now it is $16.00. Yes, folks can bake their own bread, but the price of those ingredients has increased tremendously from 2012 to present.

The cost of living in Trinidad and Tobago is high, and instead of ensuring your teachers are able to financially survive, you are constantly blabbing about respect.

Do your job as a union and as its president, and truly seek your members’ interests now.

Cathy Sobers

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sowing confusion

Sowing confusion

The release of an anonymous voice note reporting mayhem in Port of Spain on Sunday, followed by Monday’s explosion of a device crudely built with firecrackers, suggests a calculated attempt to destabilise the population at a time when there is no Commissioner on Police in office.

Political calamity

I can only imagine being a diehard supporter and witnessing this political calamity occurring right before your eyes. Do you turn a blind eye, or do you face the veracity?

TTUTA, seek members’ interests

This is a letter to the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA).

Madam President, you and your colleagues at TTUTA have failed your members—the teachers. You seem to be more concerned with the image of your office and the brand that is TTUTA, instead of the well-being of your teachers.

Education for all: we each have a part to play

“The future of our nation is in our children’s school bags.”

—Dr Eric Williams

What does it say for the future of our nation that our children’s school bags have been empty for the past 19 months? We all know education is arguably the primary indicator for social, economic and national development in any country.

Brutality and police SOP

Brutality and police SOP

TWO news items carried on different pages in the last edition of the Sunday Express combined to topple an intention to dedicate today’s agenda to the abolitionist cause.

The future of agriculture

It seems that the Ministry of Agriculture and, by extension, the Government of the day, has finally come to realise that farming, to a great extent, is the one sector to save us from a growing food import bill and, indeed, starvation.