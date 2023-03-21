Turkey grateful for the support

The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Port of Spain would like to thank all institutions, companies, persons and the press for sharing Turkey’s sorrow, messages of solidarity and support, donations, and reporting about the situation in Turkey after the earthquakes.
On February 6, two major earthquakes struck Turkey, epicentres of which were Pazarcik and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaras.
Magnitude-7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes and thousands of aftershocks—including a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on February 20 that hit the Yayladagi district of Hatay—have caused massive devastation in 11 provinces, where 14 million citizens (and 1.7 million Syrians) reside.
Many countries lent assistance and international organisations and voluntary groups came as rescuers or paramedics to bring relief to the earthquake zone as soon as news of the disaster hit. With their selfless and professional support, many lives could be saved, and the wounded received treatment on the spot.
Turkey also received medical and other supplies, as well as monetary aid. The donation campaigns are still continuing, as aftershocks and relief work is continuing.
Embassy of the Republic of Turkey
St Clair
MONETARY DONATIONS CAN BE MADE VIA THE FOLLOWING LINKS:
1. Kizilay, Red Crescent of Turkey—
https://www.kizilay.org.tr/Bagis/BagisYap/404/pazarcik-depremi-bagisi
2. AFAD—Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management—
https://www.afad.gov.tr/depremkampanyasi2
3. The Wakf of Diyanet (religious body)—
https://bagis.tdv.org/afet/deprem-25
SOME FACTS ABOUT THE EARTHQUAKE IN TURKEY:
(Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management—AFAD, March 1, 2023.)
• The earthquake in Turkey covers an area of 11 provinces: Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Elazig.
• The affected area is approximately 42,479 square miles (110,000 square kilometres).
• The population of the said provinces is around 14 million.
• The first earthquake took place in Pazarcik/Kahramanmaras with a magnitude of 7.7, and the second one in Elbistan with a magnitude of 7.6.
• After those two big earthquakes, more than 11,020 aftershocks followed, including a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on February 20 that hit the Yayladagi district of the Hatay province.
• In the ten provinces, 47,975 persons lost their lives (including 6,278 Syrians).
• 11,424 local and international rescuers were on the ground.
• Furthermore, 234,636 persons from government institutions, including 3,455 volunteers, were employed in the region.
• 18,040 pieces of construction and work machinery are being used in the area.
• 38 governors, 160 local administrative officers, 19 AFAD top managers and 68 provincial directors were assigned to disaster areas. In addition, Ministry of Foreign Affairs personnel were deployed in the region for the coordination of international aid.
• An air bridge has been established to transport personnel and materials to the region; 116 helicopters and 76 aircraft are operating under the Air Force, Land Forces, Naval Forces, Coast Guard Command, Gendarmerie General Command, General Directorate of Security, Ministry of Health and General Directorate of Forestry. As of March 1, 13,999 sorties have been made.
• A total of 38 ships are employed by the Ministry of National Defence and the Coast Guard Command for the purpose of personnel, material shipment and evacuation to the region.
• 335,382 tents, which were dispatched by ministries, relevant institutions and organisations, and foreign countries and organisations, were set up. Container city installations continue in 162 points in 11 provinces. There are 332 tent cities in 11 provinces. The goal is to increase the number to 700.
• In the disaster area and outside the disaster area, 1,971,589 people are offered shelter in tents, containers, school dormitories, hotels, public guest houses, Ministry of Education facilities and other facilities.
• Government institutions and NGOs are operating with 370 mobile kitchens.
• Psychosocial support was provided to a total of 1,025,291 people—691,388 in the earthquake zone, and 333,903 outside the earthquake zone.