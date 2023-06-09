Turn ideas to projects

In the last Niherst (National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology) competition for invention and innovation, there were 400 entries. There are many citizens with ideas for products to manufacture, but they do not have access to capital to get their idea manufactured.
Final-year engineering students at The UWI (The University of the West Indies) have to do a project. Why not do it as a start-up with a team made up of other final-year students from other departments?
You not only have a product but a business plan, marketing plan, etc, ready for the market. The Government can provide contract manufacturing factories—look what it did for China—along with start-up capital.
The private sector that needs foreign capital to import goods can create a venture capital fund to invest in these projects, and since they are not directly investing in a company, it reduces the financial risk.
Let’s try a pilot project and see what works and doesn’t. There is funding, but for only certain industries. My idea can work in former colonies. This is something that international lending agencies need to look into.
Dale Banfield
Trincity