It is heartbreaking to see a dog who has lost its owner running through the streets, unaware where it is going; lonely, scared and in grave danger.

Perhaps, it ran away from its home in a panic because of some loud, but ultimately temporary and overcomable, trauma. Perhaps, it jumped the fence to explore what was outside and could not find its way back. In the meantime, what a terrible tragedy that it and its owner cannot reconnect.

Sometimes, man is like that lost dog. We have an Owner and a home where there is love and perfect care always available to us. Our Owner, God, keeps calling out our name. What it takes is for us to turn our ear towards Him and begin to run to, not away from, His Rescue.

Joanne K Joseph

San Fernando

Education protocols needed in a time of flood

Hardly had the 2023 rainy season been declared by the T&T Meteorological Service before the sky darkened and released precipitation that set off the severe floods experienced on Sunday and Monday.

Pride month wish list

Last week, in the first of this two-part column, my wish list was focused on allyship and governmental representation. I called for local organisations and politicians to seek not only what is in their best interests but more importantly what is in the best interests of the wider society. This week, I draw attention to two other major pillars in LGBTQ activism that require urgent attention. They involve matters related to tourism and diversity education.

C’bean’s role as a voice of reason in a fractured OAS

On May 31, the Organisation of American States (OAS) faced a prolonged and contentious debate that lasted from 2.30 in the afternoon until well past midnight. This episode, marked by acrimony and political undercurrents, which was webcast publicly and instantly to the world, is likely to be revisited during the upcoming OAS General Assembly from June 21 to 23 in Washington, DC, USA, the headquarters of the OAS.

Ukraine: The counter-offensive begins

The furious speculation on whether the Ukrainian counter-offensive will succeed has been ongoing for several months already, so the first thing I must tell you is that I don’t know. Nobody knows, not even the Ukrainians.

We need our best to save us

Oh, how I wish politics in Trinidad and Tobago were simple. We have very bril­liant, qualified financial professionals, they could have protected the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) from billions of dollars in losses.

Raw deal for scrap iron dealers

The Ministry of Trade continues to exert pressure on the president of the Scrap Dealers Association, demanding approval of export licences and the employment of eight individuals to inspect export containers. These measures are deemed impractical and unworkable.