It is heartbreaking to see a dog who has lost its owner running through the streets, unaware where it is going; lonely, scared and in grave danger.
Perhaps, it ran away from its home in a panic because of some loud, but ultimately temporary and overcomable, trauma. Perhaps, it jumped the fence to explore what was outside and could not find its way back. In the meantime, what a terrible tragedy that it and its owner cannot reconnect.
Sometimes, man is like that lost dog. We have an Owner and a home where there is love and perfect care always available to us. Our Owner, God, keeps calling out our name. What it takes is for us to turn our ear towards Him and begin to run to, not away from, His Rescue.
Joanne K Joseph
San Fernando