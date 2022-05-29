Is it not a fact that the Public Service has hired more people than needed, which is a strain on the Government’s purse? These are hard times all over the world, and the money that used to flow into T&T is just not there anymore.

When you try to call one of these offices, there are four or five numbers listed, you hold the phone for 25 rings and still no answer?

Wasting taxpayers money renting all these phone extensions? When one enters these offices, it is as if it is an inconvenience to the staff, with their sullen expressions and lack of communication.

Staff come in late and leave at 2 p.m, a half day’s work, which shows too many are employed for the work required.

On the other hand, if and when a raise is agreed with the unions, it should be given to the staff immediately, not four and five years after.

Patricia Blades

Cocorite

