As citizens of Trinidad and Tobago expressed alarm at a 33 per cent increase in the price of flour, and the subsequent rise in downstream food products, what was especially concerning to me was the response of the line Minister, Mrs Paula Gopee- Scoon. As reported in the media, the minister indicated that the Government needed two weeks to figure out how to assist citizens in this latest challenge.

Why do we need two weeks Minister? The topic of food and energy security has been an international conversation for years now, and with the war in Ukraine, it became especially topical for months now. The price of wheat has been unstable for weeks now, and several countries have not only moved to secure their supplies, but to find ways to cushion the rising cost of that, as well as other commodities affected by international conditions. That you now need two weeks to figure out what to do for an issue ongoing for months, and anticipated to worsen is a sign of gross incompetence at worst and reactive policy making at best.

Agriculture and food security in this country are topical issues whenever we want to deflect from another national issue or stir up some controversy from time to time. But food security, water security and energy security along with environmental awareness needs to be priority. The years of looking down on farmers must be behind us—it is a tough job and they need to be respected as heroes. We must find ways to ease their burdens and increase their yields. Today science is helping us grow seasonal crops year round, and temperate crops in tropical environments. One only has to look at Guyana’s current experimentation with wheat to have an example of what proactive governance with food security is.

We cannot eat oil or gas, we need food. And until the texture, quantity and the price of corn, cassava, yam and sweet potato can meet the needs of the people, it is really unfair to suggest that this is somehow the citizens fault.

Stop blaming citizens, stop blaming international conditions and seriously let us get cracking on what is a critical issue moving forward.

Vedavid Manick

Sangre Grande

