Russia sees itself against the wall. Europe has always lined up with treaties and spheres of influence.
Russia sees the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as the enemy and has reacted. The Ukraine region has always been their part of Europe
France, Germany and Italy are well aware of this. They know they have pushed too far, and are now looking for a way to settle this.
That’s why I don’t think Ukraine will be accepted in NATO.
The US has to let Europe sort this out.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings
