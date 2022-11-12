The recent admissions by MP Roodal Moonilal and former commissioner of police Gary Griffith that Firearm User’s Licences were often granted based on “recommendations” by senior Government members are quite disturbing.
These serve to confirm what the general public who have applied and been waiting several years have always suspected—that there is no true system of “first in, first out”.
Instead it is a system largely based on who you know.
Such systems always fail to operate, and end up being corrupted by persons involved in the process due to demand, whilst many honest persons who are targeted by criminals never get a response from the TTPS on their applications.
For senior members of Government to admit this is quite shameful and an example of why many systems in this country fail.
I wonder if the above gentlemen would have a problem if their children had to apply to a school based on merit, whilst others could jump the process based on “contacts”.
J Deering
Maraval