The recent behaviour of Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley’s in the Parliament can only be described as shameful.
Prime Minister, I wish to remind you Prime Minister’s Question Time is a tradition kept in the Westminster system in the British Parliament.
Prime Minister, might I ask you to look at former British prime ministers Tony Blair and even David Cameron during question time. No matter who or what the question was, they answered it with dignity and class that the position of prime minister deserves, even if the question annoyed them. Sir Winston Churchill, even.
Prime Minister, time to look in the mirror and see you are embarrassing the office which you hold, and the nation. Yes, you are the Prime Minister, but this way you operate whereby you attack, berate and even insult is unbecoming of the office that you hold.