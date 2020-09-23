Since Independence in 1962, Trinidad and Tobago has adopted the first past the post Westminster system of government.
This form of election gives victory to the party winning the majority of seats, either by itself or by a coalition. The popular votes are never a consideration for an election victory.
Because this country was formerly ruled by Great Britain, a number of social, cultural and political practices became part of the tapestry of the land. Up to this day we have retained the Privy Council as our final court of appeal.
We have taken a keen interest in British politics and have followed the careers of a lot of English prime ministers. We have noted the resignation of the “Iron Lady” of Britain, Margaret Thatcher, who stepped down as leader of her government and her party when she was challenged by Michael Heseltine in 1990.
Other resignations as prime minister and leader of their parties include Tony Blair, whose popularity dropped dramatically and brought about his exit in 2007. Gordon Brown resigned in order to give his party negotiating space with the Lib/Dems, while David Cameron demitted office after losing a Brexit referendum. Theresa May also left on a promise which she made to the British people.
It is also well-known that Sir Winston Churchill also resigned in 1955 due to ill health, probably caused by excesses of having too much of a regular swig, coupled with his cigar-smoking habits.
All these prime ministers resigned as a matter of principle, because it was expected that they do the honourable thing.
Here in Trinidad, we have a former twice-defeated leader clinging on to power. This leader has to remind all and sundry that she is brighter than everybody else, and has even bought a hat to throw it into the internal elections.
This leader is now boasting that her party as a single entity got 309,000 votes in 2020, but she skilfully neglected to say the Partnership which she led in 2010 got a whopping 431,000 votes.
She deliberately left out the fact that her then-government had 29 seats—which is now reduced to 19, and out of government.
Kamla Persad-Bissessar did not mention that in 2010, the Partnership held the two Tobago seats, but her actions have caused her party to be non grata in the sister isle.
She hardly mentioned that under her stewardship, the party had been reduced to fewer than 2,500 votes in eight constituencies, while the PNM suffered that fate in only two constituencies.
As she throws down the gauntlet to all the detractors in her party, she will not admit the party base is now shrunk to Boodoo Trace and is no longer seen as a national entity.
The Pied Piper of the UNC, as unprincipled as there ever was, is merrily leading her party to the murky waters of defeat, while her sycophantic members, as those in the Coliseum, shout Barabbas! Barabbas!
But there is hope, as the leader proclaims. Have no fear, Kamla is here! Oh lord, put ah hand!