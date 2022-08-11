UNC boycott another example of failed leadership

The transient headlines and national buzz on the decision of the United National Congress to refuse to participate in the public consultation on local government operationalisation are the political orgasm that political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar desired with the action.
This action is a continuity of a long line of poor leadership decisions by Persad-Bissessar’s UNC that has the political party in Opposition today, and a significant factor in driving many UNC supporters from being involved with the party. The boycott also significantly shows the lack of any political spine of each and every local government representative, much like the spinelessness of the Members of Parliament.
UNC spokesperson MP Khadijah Ameen cited inequality of treatment by the Government regarding UNC-controlled corporations and the many failed discussions at various levels as the rationale for the boycott. Unfortunately, engaging with Ameen and the UNC is like wrestling with a pig; you should never wrestle with a pig, you just get dirty and the pig enjoys it.
The UNC consistently has shown that if it is not in control of the process, it is unwilling to participate or engage the process even if it is in the national interest. The UNC has revealed that it is loath or unable to join in the apparatus of state, so instead now the UNC residents in the boycotted corporations will have to accept whatever the decisions taken at the consultations, and those decisions the UNC will again gripe they’re unfair and won’t taken them into consideration.
The UNC has never taken action against the alleged inequality of treatment of their corporations; the Equal Opportunity Commission, Integrity Commission or the judicial system, for the inequality, discriminatory practice or biased treatment the UNC claims are the issue with the corporations they control.
Instead of attending the public consultation and using that as a soapbox to highlight their issues at a national level, allowing the media to report on them, the UNC opted to take the lazy route out, of staying home.
The death grip of Persad-Bissessar over the office holders of the UNC was, however, highlighted by this boycott. It showed that UNC councillors, like Members of Parliament and senators and National Executive members, are only concerned about holding on to personal power which they all see flow from the political leader.
This selfish and self-serving motive trumps what is good for the country and party. Instead, these UNC office holders pimp themselves out at the behest of Persad-Bissessar for their political office. In the symbiotic exchange for that, they in turn support her failed leadership so that they will be assured reappointment come the next local or general election.
Devant Maharaj
former government minister