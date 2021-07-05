UNC correct in call for accountability

We perpetuate our underdevelopment when we do not hold our public servants accountable. It is not vile to hold our public servants—career or elected—to account for the unnecessary deaths of citizens. It is our responsibility.
The Express is not doing the country any favours by shielding public servants from scrutiny or responsibility for the 678 deaths that have occurred in May and June alone.
The Express is doing far worse for the country when it parrots plainly malicious Government propaganda about the Opposition, in order to justify itself. It is the Express who awarded the “Individual of the Year Award” to a man who told the country in a JSC sitting on February 5, 2020 that Covid-19 is no risk to our country. This is a fact.
To be clear, on the very day (January 31, 2020) that the novel coronavirus was declared a dangerous infectious disease by President Paula-Mae Weekes, the UNC attempted five times in Parliament to have this issue debated as a matter of urgent public importance, in both the Lower and Upper Houses.
Dr Lackram Bodoe questioned Dr Roshan Parasram about Covid-19 preparations before Carnival, during which time Dr Parasram and the Government dismissed these concerns.
In March, Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote a letter—published in full in the Express—calling for a united front to fight Covid-19. The Prime Minister rejected the call, even after public pressure forced him to meet with us.
During this Government’s floundering and flip-flopping, while Minister Deyalsingh rejected the use of masks, the UNC was using local seamstresses to make thousands of masks for the entire country.
During the first lockdown, as well, the UNC helped needy persons throughout the country by providing free meals and hampers when the Government fell short.
In January 2021, when the PNM Government dropped the ball on securing vaccine donations from India—in contrast to the other proactive Caricom countries which are now donating their leftovers to us—it was Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC that kept the issue of vaccine procurement on the front burner.
The Government had given up and blamed “vaccine apartheid”. Kamla Persad-Bissessar had to write PM Modi in India directly to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago received a donation, while Keith Rowley and the PNM engaged in diplomatic attacks on the Indian High Commissioner.
The UNC has put pressure on the Government to protect the livelihoods of the most vulnerable in our country during the harsh lockdowns, and at the same time has continuously called for co-operation, accountability and transparency.
The Express editorialist’s use of partisan, distorted, mean-spirited PNM platform rhetoric to mischaracterise the UNC’s continuous, strenuous and successful efforts to combat Covid-19, is beyond vile.
This, however, should not distract us from our focus on the responsibility of the Government’s health team for the terrible situation in which Trinidad and Tobago has been placed.
Most recently, the UNC warned the country last month that 14 days after the Ministry of Health’s mass vaccination rollout of June 9 (without sufficient vaccines), we would see a huge spike because of the disorganised, dangerous, discourteous and inept manner of its planning and execution.
June became the country’s deadliest month, with 352 Covid deaths. The ministry never even acknowledged this deadly milestone, or attempted to explain how it happened.
Even on Saturday, when Dr Parasram announced the total death toll of 866 persons, there was not a hint of remorse or dismay, neither were there any condolences expressed to the families. No need was felt to offer the country an explanation.
The health team instead congratulated themselves for doing an excellent job, and told us things could have been worse.
Just from their positions of authority, the health team bears responsibility for this unprecedented mass death, at the very least for an explanation to the public.
For those who object, we must ask, are we supposed to pretend that these deaths “just happened”, and no one had any responsibility? This approach hurts us as a country.
Accepting personal responsibility is at the core of professionalism, and if our senior public servants are to be respected as professionals they must display this characteristic.
Sadly, this latest travesty piles on top of a heap of others.
There was the spike that occurred after Keith Rowley invited people to Tobago for the Easter holidays in April, without any requirements for PCR testing or any similar cautionary procedures. This led to the largest spike of new cases that we have so far experienced.
At the same time, in May, the country’s top specialists dealing with Covid-19 and respiratory illnesses were scattered across the health system in dubious circumstances, clearly against their will.
This has caused great consternation from doctors, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers, who have called for a healthcare professional to head the RHA during this crucial time, instead of a playwright with no healthcare training or experience.
Yet the Minister of Health has expressed complete confidence in NCRHA CEO Mr Davlin Thomas.
These Government-manufactured spikes in infections and deaths have resulted in further pain, suffering and hardship by causing the Prime Minister to call a state of emergency on top of the harsh public health restrictions.
As a result, hundreds of thousands of persons have been deprived of an income, have been impoverished, have to go to bed hungry, have depleted their savings, lost their jobs and lost their civil rights because of the health team’s mismanagement.
Yet the team takes no responsibility. From the Prime Minister on down, they keep blaming citizens for congregating or not wearing masks, while they themselves create super-spreader events and violate their own rules.
In such a case, it is absurd, irresponsible, and bordering on criminal to shield our public servants—career, contracted or elected—from criticism or accountability in this Covid crisis.
It is even worse for the country’s leading newspaper to use PNM platform lies to do so.
We ask, furthermore, who is better placed and authorised to provide such criticism and questions than the country’s official, elected Opposition, whose very duty and responsibility is to provide oversight of and accountability from the Government?
It is disappointing for a media house to disparage the Opposition with falsehoods for conducting its sacred duty to hold our Government to account, particularly in such matters of life and death.
In this—one of the worst crises in our nation’s history —let us at least seize the opportunity to bring accountability to our public servants—career, contracted and elected. We can afford nothing less.
The time for accountability is now. There is nothing vile about that.
Dr Kirk Meighoo
PRO, United
National Congress