I don’t always respond to the wild and baseless allegations of the United National Congress Opposition, but MP Rushton Paray’s nonsense published in your Sunday paper requires a response. Paray was upset because I had the audacity to state that the unemployment rate had dropped to 4.7 per cent in December 2022, and in response to this good news, he chose to write a long-winded and convoluted rant trying to discredit this statistic, insinuating that I had pulled this figure out of a hat.
The data Paray is objecting to was calculated and published by the Central Statistical Office on its official website. Paray is objecting to official data that is plainly visible to the public.
It is noteworthy that, within recent times, the CSO has significantly improved its publication of national statistics and it is now quite compliant with international standards for national data authorities. It is disingenuous and deceitful of the UNC Opposition to reject official CSO statistics when they are favourable to the PNM Government, and to embrace them only when they perceive them to be unfavourable.